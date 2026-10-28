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UP Woman Found Dead, Husband And In-Laws Booked For Dowry Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 14:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, have launched an investigation into the alleged dowry death of a 23-year-old woman, with her husband and in-laws booked after her family claimed she was murdered and her death staged as a suicide.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old woman, Anita, was found hanging at her home in Kawal village, Muzaffarnagar, on Tuesday.
  • Police have booked her husband Rahul, mother-in-law Munni, and father-in-law Vinod Kumar in a dowry death case.
  • Anita's family alleges she was harassed over dowry demands since her marriage on December 2, 2022.
  • The family further claims Anita was strangled to death, and her body was hung to make it appear as a suicide.
  • The three accused are currently absconding, and police are investigating the case.

A 23-year-old woman was found hanging at her home here, following which police have booked her absconding husband and in-laws in a dowry death case, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Anita was found hanging from the ceiling at her home in Kawal village under the Jansath police station area on Tuesday, Circle Officer Rishika Singh said.

 

Allegations Of Dowry Harassment

Based on a complaint by Anita's parents, the police registered a case against her husband Rahul, mother-in-law Munni and father-in-law Vinod Kumar, she said.

The three accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them, she added.

In their complaint, Anita's family alleged that her in-laws harassed Anita over dowry demands. They alleged that she was strangled to death and her body was subsequently hung to make the incident appear to be a suicide.

According to the complaint, Anita married Rahul on December 2, 2022, and had allegedly been facing harassment over dowry since the marriage.

Police are investigating the case.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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