Doval, Wang review path to normalisation as India-China ties steadily thaw

The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation, external affairs ministry spokesman said.

IMAGE: NSA Ajit Doval meets a Member of the CPC political bureau and FM of China, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs’ Meeting, in New Delhi, June 22, 2026. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Discussions focused on the normalisation of India-China bilateral relations after the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Doval emphasised stable, predictable, and constructive relations for building trust between the two sides.

Both nations have taken steps, including disengagement pacts and leader-level meetings, to improve ties.

Progress towards gradual normalisation of India-China relations was noted during the high-level meeting.

National security adviser Ajit Doval on Monday held "constructive" talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi focusing on key aspects of bilateral engagement including progress in normalisation of the ties that came under severe strain during the over four-year eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Wang is in New Delhi to attend a BRICS conclave. In the meeting, Doval underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations will contribute to building trust and better understanding between the two sides.

"The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation," external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

"NSA Doval underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides," he said. Jaiswal said the Doval-Wang discussions were "constructive and forward-looking".

India and China rolled out a series of measures in the last over one year to rebuild their relationship after it witnessed major downturn following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the subsequent military face-off that lasted for over four years.

In August last year, Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang held Special Representatives dialogue in New Delhi that produced a number of outcomes to maintain peace along the border.

Following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides withdrew their troops from several friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In October 2024, the two sides firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh. Days after the agreement was finalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan and took a number of decisions to improve the ties.

In August last year, PM Modi travelled to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual SCO summit.

Modi and Xi held extensive talks on the sidelines of the SCO summit. In the meeting, Modi said India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

In the last few months, India and China initiated a series of measures to reset their ties.