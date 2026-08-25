Suspense over Xi's BRICS visit continues as Doval meets Chinese VP Han, FM Wang

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held significant talks in Beijing to address the India-China boundary dispute and strengthen bilateral ties, setting the stage for President Xi Jinping's upcoming BRICS summit visit.

IMAGE: File photograph of NSA Ajit Doval with the foreign minister of China, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs’ meeting, New Delhiy, June 22, 2026 . Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held Special Representatives talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Discussions focused on the India-China boundary question and improving bilateral relations.

The talks precede Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit.

Both sides aim to enhance strategic mutual trust and manage differences for stable relations.

The Special Representatives mechanism is a vital channel for addressing border disputes and broader bilateral issues.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday held Special Representatives talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the India-China boundary question and improvement of relations between the two countries.

The talks assume significance as they are being held ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's much-anticipated visit to New Delhi to attend the BRICS summit on September 12-13.

They also come at a time when differences over the border and Arunachal Pradesh continue to figure prominently in India-China bilateral ties.

Both Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives for the boundary talks mechanism, which was established in 2003 to comprehensively address the dispute of the India-China border spanning 3,488 km.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Prior to the talks, Doval, who arrived in Beijing on a two-day visit on Monday, called on Chinese Vice President Han Zhang.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the border areas and further improve bilateral ties across economic, political and multilateral fora, in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, the Indian embassy said in a post on X.

IMAGE: NSA Ajit Doval with Chinese vice President Han Zhang, Beijing, August 25, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy, @EOIBeijing/X

During his meeting with Doval, Han said China and India should view and handle bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and work together to implement the important consensus reached by their leaders.

The two sides should enhance strategic mutual trust, tap the potential for cooperation, maintain close multilateral coordination, properly manage differences, and promote the sustained and stable development of China-India relations, he was quoted as saying by the State-run Xinhua news agency.

Addressing Post-Galwan Strains

The ties between New Delhi and Beijing came under severe strain after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the prolonged military stand-off in eastern Ladakh. But both sides have since taken steps to stabilise relations.

While success eluded it in resolving the boundary dispute, officials on both sides regard the structured mechanism as a useful tool in addressing the recurring tensions between the two countries on various fronts.

Anticipation For BRICS Summit

Announcing the Special Representatives (SR) talks at a media briefing in Beijing on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, however, skirted a direct response to a question about Xi's visit to India.

Xi's visit would provide an opportunity for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit to discuss initiatives to take forward bilateral ties.

Modi and Xi last met in August 2025 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

Importance Of SR Talks Mechanism

On the SR talks, Lin said Doval and Wang will have an in-depth discussion on the boundary question as well as other bilateral, regional and international relations.

The talks between the SRs are the "main channel for negotiations between China and India on the boundary question, and also an important platform for communication between the two sides on issues of mutual interest", Lin said.

In August last year, China and India successfully held the 24th round of talks, during which the two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges of views on the boundary question and reached a number of common understandings, he said.

During this round of talks, the two sides will continue the in-depth communication on the boundary question in the spirit of the common understandings between leaders of the two countries to jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil, he said.

The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues, he added.