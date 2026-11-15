Two Killed In Delhi Village After Armed Stand-Off Over Quarrel

A violent quarrel in outer north Delhi's Pooth Khurd village escalated into a double murder, leaving two men dead and one arrested, as police investigate the motive behind the tragic incident.

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Key Points Two men, Sachin (27) and Sonu alias Pradeep, were killed in Pooth Khurd village, outer north Delhi.

Sonu allegedly shot Sachin following a quarrel outside Sachin's house around midnight.

Sachin's brother, Naresh, chased Sonu after hearing gunshots and subsequently killed him.

Naresh has been apprehended by police in connection with Sonu's murder.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances and motive behind the fatal quarrel.

Two men were killed in an armed stand-off following a quarrel in an outernorth Delhi village, with police arresting the brother of one of the deceased in connection with the killing of the other, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin (27) and Sonu alias Pradeep, residents of the same locality in Pooth Khurd village in Delhi's Bawana area. The incident has triggered tensions in the area.

Fatal Confrontation Unfolds

According to police, information about a firing incident was received at Bawana police station around midnight. Sachin was found brought dead to MV Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A police team rushed to the crime scene in Pooth Khurd, where bloodstains and three empty cartridges were found inside a cowshed owned by Sachin's family, the officer said.

Looking further, police found another body in an adjoining lane, around 100 metres from the cowshed. The deceased was identified as Sonu alias Pradeep.

Sequence Of Events Leading To Deaths

Preliminary investigation and examination of CCTV footage revealed that Sonu had allegedly called Sachin and asked him to come out of his house. After Sachin stepped outside, a quarrel took place between the two, following which Sonu allegedly opened fire at Sachin, the officer said.

Hearing gunshots, Sachin's brother Naresh came out of the house and chased Sonu, who was attempting to flee. Naresh caught hold of him, following which a confrontation took place and Sonu was killed, according to preliminary findings.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said Naresh has been apprehended in connection with Sonu's murder.

Police teams have examined the crime scene, collected evidence and scanned CCTV footage. While the preliminary investigation has established the sequence of events, police are probing the circumstances that led to the quarrel and the motive behind the killings, they added.