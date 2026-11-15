Bawana Double Murder: How A Three-Year-Old Liquor Complaint Led To Two Deaths

A long-standing dispute over alleged illegal liquor sales in Delhi's Pooth Khurd village tragically escalated into a double murder on Saturday night, leading to one man shot dead and his attacker beaten to death in a revenge killing.

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Key Points A three-year-old complaint regarding illegal liquor sales in Pooth Khurd village, Delhi, culminated in a double murder on Saturday night.

Sachin, 27, was shot dead by Sonu, who suspected Sachin of being behind the complaint against his illegal liquor trade.

Sachin's brother, Naresh, allegedly retaliated by beating Sonu to death with bricks and stones after hearing the gunshots.

Police have arrested Naresh for Sonu's murder and are investigating the sequence of events and motives behind both killings.

The incident highlights how long-standing grudges over local disputes can tragically escalate.

A three-year-old complaint related to alleged illegal liquor sales and the ensuing dispute over it apparently culminated in two murders in an outernorth Delhi village, where a 27-year-old man was shot dead, while the attacker was subsequently beaten to death by the victim's brother, police sources said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin and Sonu alias Pradeep, residents of the same locality in Pooth Khurd village in Bawana area.

Police have arrested Sachin's brother Naresh for allegedly killing Sonu, an officer said.

According to police, information about a firing incident was received at Bawana police station around midnight on Saturday. Sachin was taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He had sustained a gunshot injury to his chest.

A police team rushed to the crime scene, where bloodstains and three empty cartridges were found inside a cowshed on a plot owned by Sachin's family.

During further searches, another body was found in an adjoining lane, around 100 metres from the cowshed. The deceased was identified as Sonu.

The Escalation Of Violence

"Preliminary investigation and examination of CCTV footage revealed that Sonu had called Sachin and asked him to come out of his house. A quarrel broke out between the two, following which Sonu opened fire at Sachin before attempting to flee," a senior police officer said.

Hearing the gunshots, Naresh came out and chased Sonu. He caught hold of him, following which a confrontation took place. Naresh allegedly assaulted Sonu with bricks and stones, repeatedly hitting his head, leading to his death, the officer said.

Police have arrested Naresh in connection with Sonu's murder and are investigating the circumstances surrounding both killings.

Roots Of The Deadly Feud

Police sources said Sachin worked as a healthcare worker, while Naresh was employed at a factory in Kundli. The two brothers lived together on the plot.

According to sources, Sonu allegedly sold liquor illegally from a makeshift shop near Sachin's plot. Around three years ago, a complaint had been made against the illegal liquor trade. Sonu reportedly suspected that Sachin was behind the complaint and had been holding a grudge against him.

"Sonu reached the plot late on Saturday night, kicked in the gate and had an argument with Sachin. Subsequently, he went back to his shop, brought a pistol and shot Sachin on the road outside," the source said.

Police Investigation Underway

Sachin's uncle Rakesh said Naresh called him on the night of the incident, asking him to arrange a vehicle. When he reached the plot, Sachin was lying in a pool of blood near the cowshed. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rakesh said he later learnt that Sonu had also been killed, allegedly by Naresh. Police said forensic teams examined the crime scene and collected evidence. They are investigating the motive and the sequence of events leading to the two deaths.