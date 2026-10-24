Don't WhatsApp me: Omar to MLAs ahead of cabinet rejig

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to expand and reshuffle his council of ministers early next week, urging party members to respect the finalised list and addressing critical issues from stranded pilgrims to administrative concerns.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff IMAGE: Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, on Saturday.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cabinet expansion and reshuffle for the first two to three days of next week.

Abdullah urged party colleagues and MLAs not to lobby for ministerial berths, stating the list has already been finalised after consultations with Farooq Abdullah.

The chief minister met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the reshuffle, Sinha's health, and other administrative matters.

Abdullah expressed serious concern over Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia due to flight cancellations and skyrocketing airfares, promising government intervention.

He declined to comment on Chinese patrolling along the LAC in Ladakh, clarifying that J-K no longer shares a direct border with China following Ladakh's separation.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said his council of ministers would be expanded and reshuffled in the first two to three days of next week and urged party colleagues and MLAs not to seek ministerial berths as the list has already been finalised.

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah said he had sought time from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the exercise.

The chief minister met Sinha at the Lok Bhawan here on Saturday morning.

"Yes, it (reshuffle) certainly was (discussed). I requested time from him for the expansion and asked him that in the first two to three days of next week, I will carry out the expansion and certain changes in my Council of Ministers," the chief minister said.

He said the lieutenant governor would fix a time for the exercise, following which the expansion would take place.

Abdullah's Appeal To Party Members

Abdullah appealed to his party colleagues and MLAs not to approach him or National Conference president Farooq Abdullah seeking ministerial berths, saying the list has already been finalised after consultations.

"After consultations with Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib, the list has been finalised. There is no need to knock on Farooq Sahib's door, my door, or anyone else's door. The decision of who will become a minister is not pending; it has already been made. So, I request my colleagues to please be patient," he said.

Abdullah said whatever is destined to happen is determined by the Almighty and urged his colleagues to refrain from sending messages or making phone calls to lobby for ministerial positions.

"Please stop sending WhatsApp messages. I am receiving endless, lengthy messages... entire books are being written, sending full biodatas as if I don't know who they are! I already know them and their work," he said.

"Whatever has to happen will take place in the next two to three days," he added.

Meeting With Lieutenant Governor Sinha

Abdullah said he also enquired about Sinha's health, as the lieutenant governor had not been keeping well over the past few weeks.

"The LG Sahib has returned to Srinagar after quite a few days. In between, his health wasn't very well, so I wanted to inquire about his well-being.

"Furthermore, there are several issues on which it is necessary to discuss and take his opinion from time to time. It had been quite a while since we met. So, I requested time today; he granted it, and I have just returned after meeting him," he said.

Asked about the President of India's delegation of powers under the National Dental Commission Act, 2023, to lieutenant governors and administrators of all Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, to establish State Dental Councils and regulate local dental healthcare, Abdullah said the matter needed to be examined first.

He said it had to be verified whether the Dental Council fell under the jurisdiction of the Centre or the Union Territory under the business rules.

"It would be better if you ask this question to (health minister) Sakina Itoo once she returns (from Singapore)," he said.

Addressing Stranded Pilgrims And Other Issues

On Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia, the chief minister said the situation was a serious concern, with people from several states affected by flight cancellations.

"This is an issue, a serious concern, and it is not just our pilgrims who are stranded. People from various states across the country are stranded in Saudi Arabia due to flight cancellations.

"It is not that flights are not operating at all, but the problem now is that airfares have skyrocketed. People who booked on budget airlines and are stuck there are finding it difficult to purchase new tickets at these inflated rates," he said.

Abdullah said his government would approach the Ministry of External Affairs to find a solution and arrange funds from its own budget if the Centre could not provide financial assistance for tickets or repatriation.

The chief minister declined to comment on reports of Chinese patrolling deviations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, saying he had "nothing to do with it" as Jammu and Kashmir no longer shares a direct border with China following Ladakh's separation.

"You should direct this question either to the LG of Ladakh or to the central government," he said.