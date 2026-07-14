'Don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die': Omi Vaidya appeals to Wangchuk

Bollywood actor Omi Vaidya, famous for his role as Chatur in 3 Idiots, has publicly endorsed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi, drawing critical attention to his deteriorating health and the urgent call for education reforms in India.

IMAGE: Omi Vaidya with Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: @OmiVaidya/Instagram

Key Points Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots, has voiced support for Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi.

Vaidya highlighted that Aamir Khan's character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was inspired by Wangchuk and expressed concern over his health.

Wangchuk's hunger strike, initiated on June 29, demands educational reforms and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following NEET and CBSE paper leaks.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, calls for greater accountability in India's education system.

Sonam Wangchuk is a renowned educationist and environmental innovator, known for SECMOL and the 'ice stupa' project, and was a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Omi Vaidya, best known for playing the memorable character Chatur Ramalingam in the 2009 Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots, has voiced his support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi.

In a video message on Instagram, Vaidya reminded viewers that Aamir Khan's character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was inspired by Wangchuk's life and work.

Vaidya's Appeal and Wangchuk's Health

"Hello, idiots. Recognise me? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots, and I have an important message for you," he said.

Vaidya said he had met Wangchuk personally and described him as "a pretty interesting character" who had achieved "incredible" things while remaining humble.

"I suggest you look up what he is up to because right now he is on a very long hunger strike," he said.

"It's been many weeks now and his blood sugar has gone down. I don't know whether you've heard about this or whether the media is reporting it. I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die."

Demands for Educational Reforms

Wangchuk joined a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 29 and began an indefinite hunger strike in support of demands for educational reforms and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the NEET and CBSE paper leaks.

The demonstration was initiated by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, which is calling for greater accountability in India's education system following the cancellation of a major medical entrance examination after a paper leak.

The group has also demanded the resignation of Pradhan, which is now being supported by Wangchuk.

Activist's Deteriorating Condition

According to Dipke, Wangchuk's health has deteriorated significantly during the fast. "Day 17 of Sonam Sir's Hunger-Strike. He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.

"Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won't even have a dialogue'," tweeted Dipke.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 16th day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, July 13, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Earlier he had also tweeted, "The question is - Will we all wake up and hold this government accountable? Will we rise and make sure this government can no longer ignore us? Will we ensure that Dharmendra Pradhan, who is directly responsible for 20 suicides and countless destroyed futures, is no longer the education minister of our country?"

Wangchuk's Legacy and Past Protests

Wangchuk is widely respected for his contributions to education and environmental innovation in Ladakh region.

He has developed the internationally acclaimed "ice stupa" project, which stores water during winter and releases it in spring to support farming communities in the Himalayas.

In 2018, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, regarded as Asia's highest honour.

His work had inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu essayed by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, one of Indian cinema's most successful films.

Earlier, Wangchuk was arrested during protests in October last year for demanding greater autonomy for Ladakh and spent around 170 days in custody before the charges against him were dropped and he was released.