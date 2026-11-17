Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok recently underscored at the Bengaluru Tech Summit that the true hurdle in Artificial Intelligence lies not in its adoption, but in achieving meaningful, on-the-ground impact, urging leaders to embrace the evolving technology now.

Key Points Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok stated on Tuesday that adopting AI is the easy part, but delivering tangible impact on the ground remains the bigger challenge.

Chandok urged businesses and leaders not to wait for AI technology to settle down, drawing an analogy with ISRO's pragmatic approach to space missions.

He highlighted Shiksha Copilot, a collaborative project, as an example of AI delivering real impact by saving teachers two hours every week in Karnataka.

Chandok emphasised that India's diverse population and languages make it a crucial testing ground, asserting that "AI needs India more" for global success.

He concluded that courage to understand and begin with AI is essential, rather than waiting for the technology to stop evolving.

Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok on Tuesday said adopting AI was the easy part, while delivering a tangible impact on the ground remained the bigger challenge.

He urged businesses and leaders not to wait for the technology to settle down before embracing it.

Embracing AI: Don't Wait For Perfection

Speaking at the 29th edition of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed 'AI and Beyond', Chandok recalled how ISRO, headquartered in Bengaluru, had hired a bullock cart for Rs 150 in 1981 to transport equipment needed to test a satellite antenna, as it lacked adequate transportation facilities.

"Five hours, and the problem was solved," he said, recalling that decades later, the ISRO Chairman announced, "India is on the Moon."

Chandok stressed that India's journey to the Moon had not begun in a limousine, a car or any other sophisticated vehicle, but in a bullock cart.

"ISRO did not wait for perfect conditions. They got started with what they had," he said.

Drawing a parallel with AI adoption, Chandok said he had met several leaders in India who told him, "Puneet, let AI settle down, and then we will begin."

"AI is not going to settle down. I can tell you that for sure," he said, adding that if ISRO had waited for the right vehicle, transport or a perfect facility, India would still be waiting to reach the Moon.

The Real Challenge: Delivering Impact With AI

Emphasising that adopting AI was the easy part, Chandok said, "I would know; I sell it. What lies beyond adoption is the hard part, which is impact. Real impact on the ground."

Referring to Shiksha Copilot, a collaborative research project by Microsoft Research India and the Sikshana Foundation, he said the tool helped teachers in Karnataka plan lessons in English and Kannada, using context and examples drawn from the lives of local children.

Citing a study conducted last month among more than 1,000 teachers in Karnataka, Chandok said Shiksha Copilot saved teachers two hours every week.

"We call it artificial intelligence. A schoolteacher in Karnataka calls it burden-relieving," he said.

India's Pivotal Role in Global AI Development

Chandok said computing infrastructure alone would neither make India AI-ready nor enable the country to realise the technology's full potential.

"Our people will. So, at Microsoft, we are doing both: investing in compute and in people. We're investing USD 20.5 billion and training 20 million Indians in AI by 2030," he said.

Emphasising the importance of AI for India, he said, "Of course, India needs AI. But AI needs India more. AI needs India much more."

"If it works for 1.5 billion people in India, across our 22 official languages, it will work for the world," he added.

Bengaluru's Future in the AI Era

Referring to a Roman poet, Chandok narrated a story about a villager standing on a riverbank and waiting for the river to stop flowing so that he could cross it.

"And AI today is that river. It is not going to stop for any of us," he said, adding that Bengaluru had played an important role in India's technology journey.

"When the world needed software, it turned to Bengaluru. When India reached the Moon, Bengaluru was mission control," he said.

With AI emerging as the new frontier, Chandok said the city must ensure that the world turns to Bengaluru once again.

"Our job is not to know more than the machine. Our job is not to know more than AI. What we need is courage. What we need is the courage to keep knowing, the courage to keep understanding this technology, and the courage to keep beginning," he added.