Don't travel abroad, don't buy gold: Modi's advice despite GDP growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates India's impressive 7.8% GDP growth, urging a renewed focus on self-reliance and Swadeshi to build a developed nation amidst global challenges.

IMAGE: PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to embrace Swadeshi and self-reliance to foster a developed India by its 100th year of Independenc. Photograph: Narendra Modi on Instagram

Key Points Prime Minister Modi praised India's 7.8% GDP growth, highlighting its achievement amidst global instability and supply chain disruptions.

The Prime Minister advised against unnecessary foreign holidays, destination weddings, and gold purchases to support the domestic economy.

India's economy recorded a 7.8% growth in the April-June quarter, exceeding expectations despite global economic concerns.

Modi attributed the nation's progress to collective resolve and effective government policies, countering negativity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commended the people for the 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate, noting that the feat was accomplished despite wars, instability, and supply chain disruptions.

In a video message on Instagram, the prime minister said that if people continue to stress on Swadeshi and self-reliance, the country's youth will be presented with a developed India in the 100th year of Independence.

He also asked people not to go for foreign holidays, host weddings abroad, or buy gold unless necessary.

Modi's Call For Collective Resolve And Self-Reliance

"I want to congratulate the people of the country for 7.8 per cent GDP growth. It has been possible due to their collective resolve and efforts. India has achieved this milestone despite conflicts, wars and instability everywhere," Modi said.

The prime minister said that since the 2020 COVID Pandemic, there has been no stability anywhere, but India progressed well.

He said certain people in India have been trying to spread negativity and falsehood, but the country grew all the same.

"We have to maintain the speed of our growth. We have to grow. And for that we must become self-reliant. The youth's dreams need our hard work to be realised. Let's not be lacking in efforts," he said.

Modi said his government's policies are good, its intention clear, and that is why the country is reaching new heights of progress.

India's Economic Resilience Amidst Global Challenges

India's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience against concerns of an economic downturn over the war in West Asia.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.