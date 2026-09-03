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No country should...: US reacts to Modi meeting Iran Prez

By Sagar Kulkarni Updated: September 03, 2026 10:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has clarified the American stance on India's engagement with Iran, emphasising that while dialogue is common, any assistance in evading sanctions will lead to penalties.

Narendra Modi-Masoud Pezeshkian

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek. Photograph: @narendramodi

Key Points

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio doubts any India-Iran trade deal is underway.
  • Rubio acknowledged that many nations engage in dialogue with the Iranian regime.
  • President Trump's administration has a clear stance against countries helping Iran evade sanctions.
  • The US warns of sanctions against any nation that assists Iran in generating revenue for terrorism or nuclear weapon development.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he did not think India and Iran were talking of a trade deal, and many countries around the world talk to the regime in Tehran.

Rubio's remarks came during an interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio in response to a question on the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

US Stance On Iran Engagement

"Well, I don't think there's a trade deal between India and Iran. Obviously, there are countries all develop their own foreign policy, and many countries around the world talk to the Iranian regime," Rubio said in response to a remark by Kilmeade that Modi and Pezeshkian appeared to set up a trade deal.

"I mean, we've met with elements of the Iranian regime as well, in terms of some of these discussions that have occurred and there's been contact with them," Rubio said.

 

The US Secretary of State said President Donald Trump has made it clear that no country should help Iran evade sanctions.

"No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon. And if countries decide to do that, then we're going to have to sanction them too," Rubio said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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