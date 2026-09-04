Don't politicise Ajit Pawar's death: Sunetra reacts to Supriya

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has called for an end to the politicisation of her husband Ajit Pawar's death, emphasising the family's profound grief and trust in the ongoing investigation amidst political accusations.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar urged Opposition leaders to cease politicising her husband Ajit Pawar's death.

Pawar highlighted the profound grief experienced by Ajit Pawar's mother, children, and herself.

She confirmed meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident.

Pawar expressed faith in the law and Constitution, stating that investigating agencies need time to complete their work.

Her remarks came after Supriya Sule accused the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) of "enjoying power" without demanding an FIR for Ajit Pawar's death.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has asked Opposition leaders not to politicise the death of her husband Ajit Pawar, stressing that the grief of the departed leader's mother, children and herself cannot be understood by anyone else.

Then deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others died in the plane crash on January 28 this year near Baramati airport in Pune district.

"The void created in Maharashtra due to the loss of respected Ajit Dada is immense. Who can understand the pain better than his mother, his children and me? Therefore, do not politicise Ajit Dada's accident," Sunetra Pawar, the current NCP chief, told reporters in Pune on Thursday.

Family's Grief And Political Accusations

She said the family and others concerned wanted a concrete decision following the accident and efforts were being made in that direction.

"We have already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Everyone is aware of this. Maharashtra chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has given his word in the assembly and is making every effort to honour it," she said.

Asserting that she had faith in the law and the Constitution, the deputy CM said investigating agencies were doing their job and must be given time.

Trust In Investigation Amidst Media Scrutiny

She said appearing in the media repeatedly should not be equated with providing updates on the investigation.

"Constantly coming before the media does not necessarily mean that one is getting an update. There is a doubt whether a media trial is being conducted repeatedly," Sunetra Pawar said.

She urged all those commenting on the matter to consider the grief being experienced by Ajit Pawar's mother, children and herself.

"Everyone should think about who could be more hurt by this than Ajit Dada's mother, his children and me," Sunetra Pawar said.

Sunetra Pawar's comments come a day after NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule accused the NCP of 'enjoying power' following the tragedy.

"Why has no FIR been registered regarding my brother's (her cousin Ajit Pawar) death? We lost a prominent member of our family.

"The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is part of the current government.... Have any of their 40 MLAs or eight-nine ministers ever uttered a single word demanding an FIR or a proper investigation into my brother's death? Our brother is gone, and they are enjoying power," Sule had said at a press conference in Pune on Wednesday.