News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Don't play with Sainiks' sentiments: Sena leader to Shinde camp

Don't play with Sainiks' sentiments: Sena leader to Shinde camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 01, 2022 15:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Shiv Sena's newly appointed deputy leader Anita Birje on Monday asked leaders from the rival Eknath Shinde group to not play with the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks.

Birje was talking to the media after paying respects to Sena stalwart the late Anand Dighe at Anand Ashram in Maharashtra's Thane city, where hundreds of Shiv Sainiks had gathered to show support.

Birje, who was a close associate of the late Dighe and headed the Sena's women's wing, was on Sunday appointed as the deputy leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, while Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar was appointed as the party's Thane district unit chief.

 

Shiv Sainiks were confused following the rebellion in the party, but after the announcements about the newly appointed leaders, they have come out in the open determined to work for citizens in the district and state, Birje said.

"We will follow the path set by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, with 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics," she said.

The party leader said that leaders from the rival group should not play with the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks, who will rise to the occasion if anyone tries to do so.

Kedar Dighe and Thane MP Rajan Vichare were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, Vichare said that the rebels should not forget the positions they enjoyed in the party and should do their work without harassing others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'
'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'
Uddhav's nephew meets Shinde, extends support
Uddhav's nephew meets Shinde, extends support
CWG row as India men's TT coach assists in women's tie
CWG row as India men's TT coach assists in women's tie
Record Rs 1.5 lakh cr from 5G spectrum sale; Jio tops
Record Rs 1.5 lakh cr from 5G spectrum sale; Jio tops
Mamata plans cabinet rejig, to induct 4-5 new faces
Mamata plans cabinet rejig, to induct 4-5 new faces
Salman Khan gets gun licence after receiving threat
Salman Khan gets gun licence after receiving threat
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Talks could have solved CM post row with BJP: Shinde

Talks could have solved CM post row with BJP: Shinde

Shiv Sena, Uddhav firmly behind us: Raut's brother

Shiv Sena, Uddhav firmly behind us: Raut's brother

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances