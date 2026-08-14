Home  » News » Don't mistake our tolerance for weakness, can hit hard: NSA Doval

Don't mistake our tolerance for weakness, can hit hard: NSA Doval

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R August 14, 2026 17:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval delivers a powerful message on India's national security posture, asserting the nation's capacity to take decisive action and retaliate forcefully, as revealed in the upcoming Discovery docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor".

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 to national security advisor Ajit Doval, in Pune, August 1, 2026. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • NSA Ajit Doval asserts India's strength, warning against mistaking tolerance for weakness.
  • Doval confirms Operation Sindoor's objective was to destroy terror camps linked to the Pahalgam attack.
  • The docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor" features first-hand accounts of India's military response.
  • Operation Sindoor involved precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
  • The 88-hour military conflict between India and Pakistan concluded with an understanding on May 10.

National security advisor Ajit Doval has said India's generosity and tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the country can take risks and hit hard, irrespective of the consequences.

Speaking in the upcoming Discovery docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor", Doval said the objective of the 88-hour military operation was to destroy enemy camps, particularly those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

Understanding Operation Sindoor's Objectives

"We had decided the objective of the operation as destruction of the enemy camps particularly those who had been responsible for the Pahalgam attack," Doval said in his first interview since Operation Sindoor.

"Message to the world is very clear -- India's generosity or India being tolerant should not be mistaken for its weakness. India can take risks, India can hit hard, irrespective of the consequences," he added.

The two-part docuseries brings together India's military and national security leadership to recount the decisions and events surrounding Operation Sindoor, with first-hand accounts from those who oversaw India's response, Discovery said in a statement.

In the show, Doval offers an account of the decision-making and resolve behind the military response, it added.

Docuseries Premiere And Conflict Details

Declassified: Operation Sindoor will premiere on Saturday at 9 pm on Discovery and streaming service discovery+.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year to avenge the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

ajit dovaloperation sindoornational security advisorindia pakistan conflictterrorism

More From Rediff

3 sisters take tricolour to India's 'silent village' in J-K

3 sisters take tricolour to India's 'silent village' in J-K
Why India Got Freedom At The Stroke of Midnight

Why India Got Freedom At The Stroke of Midnight
Restaurants dish out special Independence Day menus

Restaurants dish out special Independence Day menus

Related Stories

Focused and precise action: India on Operation Sindoor

Focused and precise action: India on Operation Sindoor

Quick Links

Pahalgam attackDiscovery DeclassifiedOperation Sindoor documentaryPakistan terror campsIndian military operation

Web Stories

What Does The New Vivo S2 Offer?

What Does The New Vivo S2 Offer?
How Does India's Doctor Count Compare Globally?

How Does India's Doctor Count Compare Globally?
Asus Brings New CX15 Chromebook To India

Asus Brings New CX15 Chromebook To India