Don't lower political discourse, Nadda tells BJP's social media teams

Don't lower political discourse, Nadda tells BJP's social media teams

Source: PTI
April 04, 2023 20:07 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked the party's social media teams to follow the organisation's values and refrain from indulging in lowering the standard of political discourse, "irrespective of what narrative the Opposition chooses".

Nadda was addressing a workshop organised by the party for its state social media teams.

He also spoke about the role of the BJP karyakartas (workers) in the organisation and said the party not only has ”the largest but also the most talented” volunteer network to take the message of development, carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the public.

This ”bank of talent” should be tapped further by the social media teams to come up with authentic and engaging content for such platforms, the BJP president added.

 

The day-long workshop was conducted by the BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, national general secretary Vinod Tawde and in-charge of the organisation's Social Media & IT department Amit Malviya, party leaders said.

The session was attended by BJP social media teams of all 36 states and Union territories, they said.

Speaking during the event, Nadda emphasised on the importance of social media and its widespread usage amongst a large section of society including youths, the party leaders said.

He also underlined how social media has become the primary tool for timely responses to contemporary issues.

”BJP president J P Nadda exhorted the state teams to follow the party's values of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, and asked them not to indulge in lowering the standard of political discourse, irrespective of what narrative the Opposition chooses,” a party leader said.

Source: PTI
 
Push for caste census, anti-BJP front at DMK meet
BJP decries Rahul's 'show of strength' before court
Kudligi BJP MLA latest to join Cong in Karnataka
Donald Trump Gets Ready For Court
'Khalistan is a business'
Chip shortage may derail automakers FY24 plans
Rajasthan doctors end strike as govt accepts demands
Did people vote Modi looking at his degree?: Pawar

Is Nitish's hold over administration slipping?

