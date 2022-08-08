News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Don't know who is real CM: Aaditya's jibe at Shinde

Don't know who is real CM: Aaditya's jibe at Shinde

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 08, 2022 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra and said it was difficult to understand who is the real chief minister in the dispensation.

He also said the state had a "temporary" chief minister as the Shinde government was bound to fall soon.

Addressing party workers at Matoshree, Thackeray said the verdict in Sena's battle in the Supreme Court against the rebel MLAs will have an impact not just on the party but on the entire nation.

"A question that is asked is whether an elected government exists (in the state) or not. In the jumbo cabinet of two people, it cannot be understood who the real chief minister is," Thackeray said.

 

"The temporary chief minister we have....Temporary because the government will collapse," Thackeray said, adding that Shinde "sometimes" comes to Maharashtra from Delhi, tours places, gets photographs clicked and then goes back to the national capital.

Thackeray said there was no accountable government in the state at a time when it has seen heavy floods in many parts, leaving people distressed.

Incidentally, an expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is set to take place on Tuesday, over a month after Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM on June 30.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray has fallen on June 29 after a rebellion by Shinde and 39 Sena MLAs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shinde is visiting Delhi as he is a 'BJP CM': Raut
Shinde is visiting Delhi as he is a 'BJP CM': Raut
If I started speaking...: Shinde's warning to Uddhav
If I started speaking...: Shinde's warning to Uddhav
'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'
'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'
'We Expect The President To Act!'
'We Expect The President To Act!'
Monsoon session ends 4 days ahead of schedule
Monsoon session ends 4 days ahead of schedule
Rakul's Sweet Date With Jackky!
Rakul's Sweet Date With Jackky!
Zareen, Kamal India's flagbearers for CWG closing
Zareen, Kamal India's flagbearers for CWG closing
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'

Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'

BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena

BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances