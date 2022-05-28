News
'Don't justify': India slams OIC's remarks on Yasin Malik

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 28, 2022 09:24 IST
India on Friday described as "unacceptable" the comments made by OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) criticising New Delhi for the court ruling against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

IMAGE: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being brought to Patiala House court, in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvendar Vashist/PTI Photo

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the world seeks "zero tolerance" against terrorism and urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) not to justify it in any manner.

"India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik," Bagchi said.

 

"Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the comments made by the OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of an NIA court against Malik.

"The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner," the spokesperson said.

A special NIA court this week awarded life sentence to Malik in a terror-funding case.

