Don't introduce 3rd language from Class 9: SC tells govt on CBSE policy

The Supreme Court has raised significant concerns regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) policy of introducing a third language in Class 9, suggesting it could heighten student stress and advocating for an earlier introduction in Class 5 or 6.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court voiced concern that introducing a third language in Class 9 under the CBSE curriculum would unduly increase student stress.

Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan orally suggested that if a new language is to be introduced, it should be at the Class 5 or Class 6 level.

The court's remarks were made during a hearing on the Tamil Nadu government's plea against a Madras High Court directive regarding Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

Tamil Nadu has historically opposed JNVs due to concerns over their three-language policy curriculum.

Another apex court bench is currently examining challenges to the new CBSE policy but recently refused to stay the notification.

The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced concern over the introduction of a third language in Class 9 under the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum, observing it would increase the stress level of students and suggesting it be introduced in Class 5 or Class 6 so that students can cope with it.

Judicial Observations on Language Policy

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan orally asked the Centre to not introduce a third language from Class 9 level.

"Union of India please don't have a third language from Class 9 level. It would unnecessarily increase the stress level of students. If you want to introduce a new language, then please do it at Class 5 or Class 6 level but not at Class 9 level. Class nine is full of stress, it starts from Class 8 onwards," Justice Nagarathna told the counsel, appearing for the Centre, and asked her to convey the feeling of the court to the government.

Context of the Remarks

The remarks were made during the hearing of the Tamil Nadu government's plea against a Madras high court directive to facilitate the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in every district of the State.

The Tamil Nadu government has consistently opposed the setting up of JNVs, over concerns with regard to the three-language policy curriculum followed by the schools.

Ongoing Legal Scrutiny

The bench was not directly dealing with the issue of new policy of CBSE but the court made observations on the timing of introduction of third language in schools.

Another apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is already examining issues with regard to challenge to the new policy of the CBSE and recently refused to stay the notification.