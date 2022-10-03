News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Don't have capacity': Kangana rules out foray in politics

'Don't have capacity': Kangana rules out foray in politics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 03, 2022 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency. Photograph: Courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Ranaut visited the National Gallery of Modern Art where over 1,200 items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on display as part of an e-auction that began on September 17.

The actor, who has placed bids for the model of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, told reporters that she remains focused on her film career.

"I don't have any plans to enter politics as I'm busy with the shooting of my films. I do have an interest in politics but as an artist only. And I'm a successful artist as I started my career at the age of 16. I have reached the present stage after a lot of struggle," Ranaut said.

The 35-year-old actor said her politics will reflect in her work.

"I don't have the capacity to start over in a new career but I will always make good films keeping in mind my interest in politics," Ranaut said.

 

The actor said she is a patriotic and will always promote those who are doing "good work for the country."

"I'm a patriotic... I'm so busy with my work and I will always support those people who are doing good for the country, irrespective of the party they belong to," she added.

Ranaut also talked about her upcoming directorial, Emergency, in which she also essays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The film is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India.

The actor acknowledged that the movie's subject is controversial in nature and it was only because of creative freedom fostered by the "current government" that she could tackle the subject.

"It is a controversial topic and I think nobody till date had the liberty to openly tell this story. It is possible now because the current government provides a certain protection and platform to actors... Like Vivek Agnihotri ji made a film, so he was given security," Ranaut said.

Such creative freedom was earlier missing from this country, she added.

"What could have been the reason that this story was not explored cinematically. Such a giant personality, Mrs Indira Gandhi, who served as the prime minister thrice and such was this scandal, the Emergency.

"This was an important phase of the country's history but no one had the guts to make a film on this. So I think it is a very good time for creative artists," the actor said.

Emergency will also feature veteran actor Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kangana: 'I have nothing to do with politics'
Kangana: 'I have nothing to do with politics'
Kangana's '1947 was bheekh' remark sparks outrage
Kangana's '1947 was bheekh' remark sparks outrage
'Indira took the bull by the horns fearlessly'
'Indira took the bull by the horns fearlessly'
Botched deliveries take toll on Amazon, Flipkart sales
Botched deliveries take toll on Amazon, Flipkart sales
SEE: Rahul continues speech amid rain in Mysuru
SEE: Rahul continues speech amid rain in Mysuru
Like Hina Khan's Mirror Work Choli?
Like Hina Khan's Mirror Work Choli?
14 million cyber-attacks blocked DAILY, says report
14 million cyber-attacks blocked DAILY, says report
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Indira played politics with the ease of a sleepwalker'

'Indira played politics with the ease of a sleepwalker'

'Is Rakhi Sawant next?' Hema on Kangana fighting polls

'Is Rakhi Sawant next?' Hema on Kangana fighting polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances