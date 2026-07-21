'Don't drag us into this': HC refuses urgent hearing on police violence

The Delhi high court has declined an urgent hearing on a petition alleging excessive force by city police against students protesting with the Cockroach Janta Party during their 'Chalo Sansad' march, raising concerns about protest rights and police conduct.

IMAGE: Security personnel lathi-charge protestors as they march to Parliament, New Delhi, July 20, 2026 . Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi high court refused an urgent hearing on a petition concerning alleged police excessive force during a student protest.

The petition was filed regarding the Cockroach Janta Party's "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament.

Protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

CJP accused the Delhi police of injuring students and assaulting activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo.

Delhi Police denied the assault allegations, calling them "false and misleading".

The Delhi high court on July 21, Tuesday, refused to urgently list a petition concerning the city police's use of "excessive force" against students who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest march to Parliament.

"Don't drag the court into all this," a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia told the petitioner. The bench said the matter will be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

Allegations Of Police Brutality During Protest

The petitioner mentioned the plea before the bench for an urgent hearing, stating that Delhi Police personnel used "excessive force" on the protesters.

Thousands joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The CJP accused Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo was pushed around.

Delhi Police, however, denied that Angmo was assaulted, terming the reports "completely false and misleading".