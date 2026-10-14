Don't come in the way of protesting students: Rahul to Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly backed students injured in recent protests, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respect their collective voice and warning of future accountability for any official misconduct.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi meets students who were injured during recent protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to impede protesting students, calling them the "voice of the country".

Gandhi met with students injured during recent protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

He assured students that action would be taken against all involved in acting against them, from the Prime Minister to police constables.

Gandhi emphasised the unity of the students, stating they represent "one voice, that of India," transcending religious and caste divisions.

He advised students to record videos and gather evidence of police actions for future justice.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come in the way of protesting students as they were the voice of the country.

Gandhi Meets Injured Students

Gandhi made the remarks after meeting some students, including those from Congress youth wing NSUI, who were injured during recent protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process, at 10 Janpath here.

He assured them that action would be taken against all, from the prime minister to the police constable, who acted against protesting students.

Some of the protesting students also gave an account of the "inhuman" treatment meted out to them at the hands of policemen during their detention.

Congress Pledges Support

Gandhi told the students not to worry as the Congress would stand behind them, describing them as their "shers" and "shernis" (lions and lioness).

Introducing a female student as "our sherni", Gandhi said "She was beaten up, but was not afraid. There was no hatred in her heart."

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are standing before the voice of people.

A United Voice of India

"As I said in my press conference, this is India. Amit Shah ji please see carefully, they are all together. No one is a Muslim, Hindu, no caste, no gender... they are all together. This is Hindustan," he said asking all the injured students to stand together shoulder to shoulder.

"This is one voice, that of India, and you are standing before this protest and voice. PM is standing before this voice. Amit Shah is standing before this voice. I suggest to the PM that he should not stand before this voice. No one can stand before them," the Leader of Opposition said.

"I also want to tell the police with love that I have asked every student to make videos and keep evidence with them and send it to us. When this entire episode ends, we will get justice and punish those who have beaten up our students, from top to bottom, from Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar to all the constables who are raising their hands on our children," Gandhi asserted.

During the interaction, one of the injured students played Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hym, 'Vaishnava Jana To' on flute, and said, nafrat ka jawab pyar se diya jaega.(Hatred will be answered with love).