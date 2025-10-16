HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Don't belong to...: Narayana Murty, wife refuse to join K'taka caste survey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 16, 2025 13:07 IST

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty have declined to take part in the ongoing social and educational survey, nicknamed caste survey, in Karnataka saying they do not belong to any backward caste, sources in the BBMP said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty. Photograph: ANI Photo

When enumerators came for the survey a few days ago, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy reportedly told them, "We don't want the survey conducted at our home."

Sudha Murthy has signed a self-declaration letter for refusal to provide information in a pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission for the Social and Educational Survey 2025, sources said.

 

The pro forma reads, "Due to some of my personal reasons, I am refusing to provide information in the social and educational survey being conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission."

Besides what is written in the pro forma, Sudha Murty reportedly wrote in Kannada, "We do not belong to any backward community. Hence, we will not participate in a government-conducted survey meant for such groups."

Sudha Murty, her personal assistant and Infosys officials did not respond to the messages and phone calls, seeking a response on the issue.

The survey started on September 22 and was originally scheduled to conclude on October 7, but was later extended up to October 18. Since teachers are largely involved in the survey, the government has declared a holiday for schools till October 18.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the loss to studies will be compensated by holding extra classes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
