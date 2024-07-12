News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Don't be nasty to Smriti Irani: Rahul urges followers

Don't be nasty to Smriti Irani: Rahul urges followers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 12, 2024 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged people to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards former Union minister Smriti Irani or any other leader.

IMAGE: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

His remarks come amid some people taking digs at Irani as she vacated her official bungalow following her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

'Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter,' Gandhi said on X.

 

'Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength,' the former Congress president said.

Irani vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens' Delhi, weeks after she was defeated by Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, from Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.

The former women and child development minister was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat.

As Irani vacated her official bungalow, some people took swipes at her and mocked her for her defeat in the polls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Rahul Gandhi Is Hero Of Election Battle 2024'
'Rahul Gandhi Is Hero Of Election Battle 2024'
What Stocks Does Rahul Gandhi Invest In?
What Stocks Does Rahul Gandhi Invest In?
Why Rahul opted for Rae Bareli instead of Amethi
Why Rahul opted for Rae Bareli instead of Amethi
Gadkari @ BJP meet: Should avoid Congress's mistakes
Gadkari @ BJP meet: Should avoid Congress's mistakes
England seal innings win in Anderson's farewell Test
England seal innings win in Anderson's farewell Test
China's iSpace rocket fails soon after launch
China's iSpace rocket fails soon after launch
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar may be sacked
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar may be sacked
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Cong made mistakes, need to change its politics: Rahul

Cong made mistakes, need to change its politics: Rahul

Political Memes Are No Laughing Matter

Political Memes Are No Laughing Matter

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances