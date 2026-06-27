Donated silver bricks, ornaments are safe: Ram Manir trust amid row

The trustees are "shocked" by the developments and are duty-bound to ensure that a fair inquiry is conducted and the faith of devotees is restored.

IMAGE: The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has snowballed into a major controversy. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

Key Points Ram temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra resigned amid the donation embezzlement row.

The Trust said it will ensure a fair probe and decide on the resignations at its next meeting.

Eight people have been arrested in the alleged donation theft, with nearly Rs 80 lakh and foreign currency recovered.

The Trust asserted that donated silver bricks, ornaments and other valuables remain safe and properly accounted for.

The grandfather of one arrested employee alleged his grandson was being framed and sought action against senior Trust officials.

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and its member Anil Mishra have resigned from their posts, the Trust said on Saturday and assured that a fair inquiry will be conducted into allegations related to the Ram temple donations.

A statement issued by treasurer Govind Dev Giri said that the Trust has received the two resignations and will decide on them in its next meeting.

The trustees are "shocked" by the developments and are duty-bound to ensure that a fair inquiry is conducted and the faith of devotees is restored, Giri said.

On Thursday night, the police arrested eight people in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the events we have heard about over the past few days at Shri Ram Temple (Ayodhya). Serving here as representatives of all Ram devotees and Ram sevaks, we want to assure the devotees of Lord Ram that we are committed to a fair investigation," Giri said in the statement.

All Ornaments Are 'Safe'

The treasurer also claimed that "silver bricks, ornaments, etc.," donated by private persons to the temple are safe with the Trust with proper accounting.

"We assure everyone that we will ensure that such unfortunate situations do not arise in future. We demand that those guilty get a stringent punishment. We will not allow attempts by anti-social, anti-religious and selfish elements to tarnish the image of Sanatan Dharm to succeed," Giri said.

"We are confident that the clouds will clear, the darkness will disappear, the truth-light of the Sun will shine, and the strong stream of devotion to Lord Ram will continue to flow uninterrupted. Jai Shri Ram," he added.

Police Recover Rs 80 Lakh

Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad, of which Rai is a vice president, posted Giri's letter about the resignations on social media.

A former driver of Rai is among the eight arrested in connection with the alleged theft.

The police have recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh and some foreign currency from those nabbed, sources said.

Meanwhile, Jagdamba Prasad Mishra, the grandfather of Lavkush Mishra, one of the eight arrested, demanded that a police case be filed against Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

Lavkush Mishra, 27, was a member of the staff who counted the offerings and cash.

"My grandson is being framed. Lavkush is not the only one guilty; the entire management is responsible. Lavkush is a junior employee that is why he has been framed. A case should also be registered against Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, and also against many people," Jagdamba Prasad Mishra told reporters on Saturday.

On June 13, a raid was conducted in Meenapur Thakuran Phagauli village of Rudauli on charges of theft of offerings in the Ram temple.

In the raid, the team recovered about Rs 12 lakh from the house of Lavkush Mishra.