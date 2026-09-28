How Dogs Process Human Speech: A New Scientific Insight

A groundbreaking new study reveals that dogs can segment human speech into words, exhibiting a "consonant bias" similar to humans, suggesting that regular exposure to language reshapes canine brain function.

Key Points Dogs can segment human speech into individual words, a cognitive ability previously attributed only to humans.

This ability, known as "consonant bias," involves focusing on consonants to detect words in a continuous speech stream.

The study used non-invasive EEG to compare brain responses in 20 humans and 20 dogs, finding similar synchronisation to consonant-structured words.

Regular exposure to human speech, rather than complex language abilities, appears to be the mechanism for dogs acquiring this skill.

The consonant bias in dogs does not require early life exposure in a speech-rich environment, suggesting it can emerge through simple pattern learning.

A new study suggests that dogs might segment human speech into words in a way seen only in humans, and that they might acquire this ability through regular, everyday exposure to human speech.

The findings indicate that an efficient speech processing may not necessarily be a consequence of humans' unique language abilities, researchers say.

Regular exposure to speech alone can reshape how the brain functions, even in a mammalian species evolutionarily distant from humans, findings published in the journal Science show.

Understanding Consonant Bias in Speech

The researchers from the ELTE Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary explain that, in a continuous speech stream, it is easier to detect individual words when we focus on consonants.

"And from infancy onward, this is exactly what the human brain tends to do. This phenomenon is known as the consonant bias," Attila Andics, cognitive neuroscientist, head of the neuroethology of communication lab, and corresponding author of the study, says.

But could consonant bias require complex language abilities unique to humans? The researchers compared the brain responses of 20 humans and 20 companion dogs to speech.

EEG Reveals Similar Brain Responses

The participants, both humans and dogs, listened to continuous, unsegmented speech streams, which were of three types -- three-syllable words with consonants forming word skeletons with freely varying vowels, vowels forming word skeletons and syllables following each other randomly.

Brain's electrical activity was measured using non-invasive EEG.

"In the consonant-structured speech streams, the dog brains, just like the human brains, successfully synchronised with the rhythm of the words. In both species, this synchronisation was stronger than in either the vowel-structured or the control streams. This is the first evidence that a consonant bias can also emerge in the brain of a species other than humans," Kinga G. Toth, a psychologist, the study's other co-first author and a doctoral researcher in the group, said.

Implications for Language Acquisition

The researchers also observed a distinct change in the brain's electrical activity in both humans and dogs around 400 milliseconds after the beginning of each word, but only for consonant-structured words -- the time window reflects the segmentation of continuous speech into individual words.

"The study also revealed that this tuning to the characteristics of speech does not emerge only in dogs that were already living in a speech-rich environment during the first months of life, when they are especially sensitive to social experiences. Dogs that had spent their first three months living on the street or in a shelter, rather than as family pets, showed a similarly strong consonant bias," Toth said.

The result "provides further evidence that consonant bias does not require pre-wired language-processing mechanisms that emerge during a specific early developmental period. Instead, this neural preference may also emerge through relatively simple forms of pattern learning," the psychologist said.