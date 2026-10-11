Sion Hospital Medical Student Dies By Suicide

A first-year postgraduate medical student at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion tragically died by suicide in his hostel room on Saturday evening, with preliminary investigations pointing to an anaesthesia overdose.

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Key Points A first-year postgraduate medical student at Sion's Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital died by suicide on Saturday evening.

Dr Shivcharan Appa Patil, an MS student in Surgery, allegedly administered an overdose of anaesthesia.

The incident was discovered on Saturday evening when his hostel room door remained closed for an extended period.

Sion police have registered an accidental death report and are conducting further investigations.

A first-year postgraduate medical student at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, a police official said on Sunday.

Dr Shivcharan Appa Patil, a first-year MS student in the BMC-run hospital's Department of Surgery, died on Saturday evening after administering an overdose of anaesthesia, he said citing preliminary investigations.

"The incident came to light on Saturday evening when the door to his hostel room remained closed for an extended period. An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway," the Sion police station official said.