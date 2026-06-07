Balochistan Doctor Suffers Acid Attack, Suspect Killed, Protests Erupt

Following a horrific acid attack on a female doctor in Balochistan, Pakistan, which left her severely burned, medical professionals are protesting inadequate security and demanding accountability, while the suspect was killed in a police encounter.

Key Points A female doctor in Balochistan, Pakistan, sustained 70% burns in an acid attack by a hospital employee in Quetta.

The suspect in the acid attack was killed by police during an encounter while attempting to escape from Quetta.

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) launched protests, suspending routine medical services and demanding enhanced security for healthcare workers.

Protesters are calling for the removal of the health secretary, medical superintendent, and hospital security in charge due to administrative negligence.

A representative body for resident and medical officers based in Pakistan's Balochistan province observed a strike on Sunday after a female doctor was severely injured in an acid attack.

The doctor was attacked on Friday by an employee of the City hospital in the province's capital city, Quetta. According to a senior official of the Civil Hospital, the survivor suffered 70 per cent burns on her face and body. She was airlifted to Karachi for specialised treatment. The suspect escaped from the hospital after the incident and was later killed in police action.

Protests Erupt Over Inadequate Security

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) announced a peaceful protest rally from Civil Hospital to the Quetta Press Club on Sunday to condemn the attack and demand stronger security measures for healthcare workers.

The group also demanded the removal of the health secretary, as well as the medical superintendent and the hospital's security in charge, warning of stronger protest measures if the demands were not fulfilled. The YDA also said that the incident occurred due to inadequate security arrangements and administrative negligence.

The medical staff at the hospital launched protests and suspended routine medical services, keeping only emergency facilities operational, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Talking to the media, Deputy Inspector General of Police Quetta Imran Shaukat said that the accused was killed while trying to escape from Quetta on Saturday night at a bus stand. "He was killed during a police encounter as he tried to escape the scene at the bus stand in Quetta. He opened fire on police when asked to surrender," he said.

The Young Doctors Association termed the attack an act of barbaric violence.