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How Robotic Surgery And Ceramic Implants Are Changing Knee Replacements

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 18, 2026 00:19 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how doctors in Delhi are revolutionising knee replacement surgery with the world's first active robot-assisted procedure using a non-metallic ceramic implant, promising enhanced precision and improved patient outcomes.

Key Points

  • Doctors in Delhi performed the world's first active robot-assisted surgery using a non-metallic, ceramic knee implant.
  • This innovative procedure combines advanced robotic technology with a ceramic implant, differing from conventional metal components.
  • The active robotic system ensures sub-millimetre accuracy, enhancing precision in bone preparation and implant positioning.
  • The new approach aims to improve consistency and outcomes in knee replacement surgery.
  • This convergence of robotics and non-metallic implants could define the next generation of joint replacement procedures.
In a first-of-its-kind procedure, doctors in Delhi have combined an active robotic surgical system with a non-metallic, ceramic knee implant, a development they said could mark a new direction in knee replacement surgery. The procedure was performed using active robotic assistance and was described by the doctors as the world's first active robot-assisted surgery involving a non-metallic/ceramic knee replacement, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Chairman and Chief of the Max Institute of Robotic Joint Replacement at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, and German orthopaedic surgeon Prof Dr Michael Wagner discussed the procedure at a press conference here.

Revolutionising Knee Replacement With Robotics

The doctors said the approach brings together advances in implant material and robotic surgery, with the active robotic system assisting in achieving greater precision during the procedure. "The integration of active robotic technology with non-metallic implants opens a new avenue in knee replacement surgery," Bhattacharjee said in the statement. The other part of the development is the use of an active robotic system, which is designed to assist in the execution of surgical steps and achieve sub-millimetre accuracy, according to the statement. Bhattacharjee said the technology could help improve consistency in procedures by enabling greater precision in bone preparation and implant positioning.

 

Advantages Of Non-Metallic Implants

Unlike conventional knee replacements, which predominantly use metal components, the procedure uses a ceramic/non-metallic implant. The doctors discussed how the material differs from conventional implants and the potential advantages and limitations associated with its use. Doctors said developments in implant materials needed to be accompanied by advances in surgical precision. "Precision in implant positioning is an important part of achieving a successful joint replacement," the statement read. The doctors also discussed recent advances in robotic joint replacement, minimally invasive techniques and the future use of advanced implant materials in knee surgery. The doctors further said the convergence of active robotics and non-metallic implants could shape the development of the next generation of joint replacement procedures.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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robotic knee surgeryceramic knee implantmax hospital delhijoint replacementmedical innovation

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