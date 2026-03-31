Police probe AI-manipulated video targeting Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal

Mumbai police are investigating an AI-doctored video scandal involving Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal, following allegations of blackmail and manipulation of digital content.
Key Points
- Mumbai police are investigating an AI-doctored video of Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal.
- A transperson filed a complaint alleging the video was manipulated and used for blackmail.
- The transperson's brother is suspected of circulating the video and demanding money or a job.
- The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.
- The investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the AI manipulation and blackmail attempt.
The Mumbai police have registered a case against the brother of a transperson in connection with the circulation of an alleged artificial intelligence-doctored video featuring Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Narhari Zirwal, an official said on Tuesday.
Zirwal landed in a controversy last week after an "objectionable" video of him surfaced on social media. The purported video showed the Minister of Food and Drug Administration in a compromising position with a transperson at his official residence.
The transperson lodged a police complaint a couple of days ago, alleging that a few videos of her were recorded a few months ago, and these were doctored using artificial intelligence technology, the official said.
The transperson's brother allegedly made the video viral as part of a blackmail attempt, he said, quoting the complaint, and added that the accused had also demanded money or a job in the minister's department.
After the "doctored" video went viral on social media, the transperson approached the Cuffe Parade police station and lodged a complaint a couple of days ago.
The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.