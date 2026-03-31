Police probe AI-manipulated video targeting Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal

Mumbai police are investigating an AI-doctored video scandal involving Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal, following allegations of blackmail and manipulation of digital content.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai police are investigating an AI-doctored video of Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal.

A transperson filed a complaint alleging the video was manipulated and used for blackmail.

The transperson's brother is suspected of circulating the video and demanding money or a job.

The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the AI manipulation and blackmail attempt.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against the brother of a transperson in connection with the circulation of an alleged artificial intelligence-doctored video featuring Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Narhari Zirwal, an official said on Tuesday.

Zirwal landed in a controversy last week after an "objectionable" video of him surfaced on social media. The purported video showed the Minister of Food and Drug Administration in a compromising position with a transperson at his official residence.

The transperson lodged a police complaint a couple of days ago, alleging that a few videos of her were recorded a few months ago, and these were doctored using artificial intelligence technology, the official said.

The transperson's brother allegedly made the video viral as part of a blackmail attempt, he said, quoting the complaint, and added that the accused had also demanded money or a job in the minister's department.

After the "doctored" video went viral on social media, the transperson approached the Cuffe Parade police station and lodged a complaint a couple of days ago.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.