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Police probe AI-manipulated video targeting Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 13:08 IST

Mumbai police are investigating an AI-doctored video scandal involving Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal, following allegations of blackmail and manipulation of digital content.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai police are investigating an AI-doctored video of Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal.
  • A transperson filed a complaint alleging the video was manipulated and used for blackmail.
  • The transperson's brother is suspected of circulating the video and demanding money or a job.
  • The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.
  • The investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the AI manipulation and blackmail attempt.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against the brother of a transperson in connection with the circulation of an alleged artificial intelligence-doctored video featuring Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Narhari Zirwal, an official said on Tuesday.

Zirwal landed in a controversy last week after an "objectionable" video of him surfaced on social media. The purported video showed the Minister of Food and Drug Administration in a compromising position with a transperson at his official residence.

 

The transperson lodged a police complaint a couple of days ago, alleging that a few videos of her were recorded a few months ago, and these were doctored using artificial intelligence technology, the official said.

The transperson's brother allegedly made the video viral as part of a blackmail attempt, he said, quoting the complaint, and added that the accused had also demanded money or a job in the minister's department.

After the "doctored" video went viral on social media, the transperson approached the Cuffe Parade police station and lodged a complaint a couple of days ago.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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