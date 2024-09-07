Doctor murder: Kolkata Ganesh Puja bodies scale down celebrations

Amid the sombre atmosphere following the rape-murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar hospital, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Kolkata were marked by a subdued tone, with community puja committees opting for minimalistic decorations and avoiding traditional festivities like musical soirees and loud processions.

IMAGE: Devotional singers and others take out the rally against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

In response to the tragic incident, many committees scaled back their celebrations significantly.

For instance, the BB Block Puja Committee in Salt Lake canceled its annual musical events and chose minimal lighting, using newspaper cutouts with the message "Dharsan Rukhe Din" (resist rapes) instead.

Anindya Chatterjee, a spokesperson for the committee, said, "Ours is an apolitical battle. But like many others, we are demanding justice for her."

Similarly, the Sarbojonin Ganesh Puja Committee in Bagbazar set up a modest pandal with lighted candles and a sign reading "Bichar Chai" (want justice).

The Lake Gardens Ganesh Puja Committee, traditionally known for elaborate decorations, opted for a simpler setup with a large Ganapati idol and drastically reduced its budget by 80 per cent, foregoing the usual procession.

The Jodhpur Gardens Ganesh Puja Committee also scaled back, forgoing drum beats and extravagant displays.

Subrata Das, representing the committee, said, "We had already stipulated the height of the idol in July, but given the current situation, we decided to proceed with a more subdued celebration."

In Baguiati Housing Puja, the theme focused on the philosophical teachings of the Adiyogi monk, emphasising peace and non-violence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari extended their Ganesh Chaturthi greetings through social media, with Banerjee offering her "heartfelt wishes" and Adhikari wishing for "happiness and joy" from Lord Ganesha.