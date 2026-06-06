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Home  » News » UP Doctor Accused Of Rape, Forced Abortion Of Dalit Employee

UP Doctor Accused Of Rape, Forced Abortion Of Dalit Employee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 18:32 IST

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A doctor in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, faces serious allegations of raping a Dalit woman employee, forcing an abortion, and pressuring her for religious conversion, sparking political intervention and calls for stringent action under the SC/ST Act.

Key Points

  • A doctor in Bijnor, UP, has been booked for allegedly raping a Dalit woman employee and forcing her to undergo an abortion.
  • The accused, who is married, allegedly established physical relations with the woman while she worked at his hospital.
  • Local BJP MLA Om Kumar met the victim, alleging gang rape, pressure for religious conversion, and consumption of prohibited meat.
  • The MLA criticised initial police action for not invoking the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, though assurances of strict action have since been given.

A doctor running a private hospital here has been booked for allegedly raping a Dalit woman employee on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Saturday.

Dhampur SHO Mridul Kumar said a case was registered on June 2 based on a complaint filed by the woman.

 

Political Intervention And Further Allegations

According to the complaint, the accused, who is married and belongs to another community, allegedly established physical relations with the woman while she was working at his hospital in Habib Wala.

When the victim became pregnant, the accused allegedly pressured her to undergo an abortion, the SHO said, adding that the matter is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Om Kumar met the victim on Saturday and alleged that it was a case of gang rape.

Speaking to reporters, the legislator also claimed that the woman had been pressured to change her religion and consume prohibited meat.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the initial police action, the MLA alleged that the police had neither invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act nor accepted the initial application from the victim's family.

He added that the superintendent of police has since assured him of strict and complete action in the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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