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UP Doctor Attacked After Declining To Join Political Party

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 21:45 IST

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A doctor in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, faced a violent assault and property damage after he reportedly declined to join the 'Cockroach Janta Party,' highlighting the challenges faced by government employees regarding political affiliations.

Key Points

  • A doctor in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly assaulted for refusing to join a political party.
  • The accused, Rahul Yadav, a self-proclaimed member of the 'Cockroach Janta Party,' allegedly attacked Dr Harishchandra Jaiswal.
  • Dr Jaiswal declined to join, citing rules against government employees participating in political activities.
  • The assailant also damaged property inside the doctor's chamber and threatened him before fleeing.
  • Police have registered a complaint and are actively searching for the accused.

A doctor working at a community health centre in the Mau district was allegedly assaulted by a man after he allegedly refused to join the Cockroach Janta Party, police said on Saturday.

Assault Over Political Refusal

The incident took place on Friday at the community health centre in Majhwara Mod.

 

Police said Rahul Yadav, who claimed to be a member of the Cockroach Janta Party, visited the centre for an ECG examination and later allegedly urged Dr Harishchandra Jaiswal to join the party.

When the doctor declined, citing restrictions on government employees participating in political activities, an argument ensued, they said.

The accused allegedly assaulted the doctor, damaged property inside his chamber and threatened him before fleeing, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said a complaint has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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