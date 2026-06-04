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ACB Nabs Ratnagiri Doctor For Demanding Bribe From Pregnant Woman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 15:18 IST

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The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, has arrested a government medical officer for allegedly accepting a Rs 4,500 bribe from a pregnant woman for an abortion pill kit, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in public services.

Key Points

  • A government medical officer in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Dr Kanchan Shirish Madar, was arrested by the ACB.
  • Dr Madar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 from a pregnant woman for an abortion pill kit.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the doctor red-handed accepting Rs 4,500.
  • A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Chiplun police station.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a government medical officer posted in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500 from a pregnant woman in exchange for providing an abortion pill kit, officials said on Thursday.

Doctor Arrested For Bribery In Ratnagiri

The accused has been identified as 48-year-old Dr Kanchan Shirish Madar, a medical officer (Class 1) posted at the Sub-District Hospital in Kamathe under Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri.

 

The complainant woman wished to undergo a medical termination of her pregnancy. When she approached Dr Madar at the state-run hospital on June 3, he demanded a bribe ranging between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 to issue the government-allotted medical kit containing the required abortion pills, said Avinash Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB (Ratnagiri unit).

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the woman approached the ACB and filed a complaint. The anti-graft agency first verified the complaint and laid a trap before catching the doctor red-handed while accepting the marked currency notes of Rs 4,500 from the complainant inside her private four-wheeler, the official said.

The doctor was taken into custody by the officials of the ACB and placed and under arrest. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Chiplun police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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