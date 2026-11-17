Hyderabad police have apprehended five individuals, including a doctor, for allegedly orchestrating a series of thefts by luring victims through a gay dating app and then drugging them to steal valuables.

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Key Points Five individuals, including a doctor, were arrested in Hyderabad for a series of thefts.

The accused allegedly used a gay dating app to identify and lure victims.

Their modus operandi involved spiking victims' beer with intoxicating substances before stealing gold and other valuables.

The gang is linked to 14 cases across Malkajgiri, Cyberabad, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam police jurisdictions.

Police apprehended five accused persons on November 16 and advised caution when using online dating applications.

Five persons, including a doctor, who allegedly carried out a series of thefts after luring victims through a gay dating app, have been arrested, the Malkajgiri Police said.

Modus Operandi Of The Theft Ring

The accused allegedly targeted individuals through the dating application. They established contact with potential victims through online chats and video calls.

During the interactions, they identified individuals possessing gold ornaments and gathered information about their drinking habits, residential addresses and whether they lived alone. After gaining the victims' confidence, they fixed a convenient date, time and place and visited their residences carrying beer bottles.

One accused used to divert the victim's attention, while another mixed an intoxicating substance into the beer. After the victims consumed the spiked beer and became unconscious, the accused allegedly stole gold chains, rings and other valuables and fled, a police release said.

Multi-Jurisdictional Investigation And Arrests

Three cases were registered at Uppal, Kushaiguda and Hayathnagar Police Stations of Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of the accused in similar offences registered across Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerates and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the release said.

Acting on credible information, special police teams of Uppal and Kushaiguda Police Stations apprehended five accused persons on November 16. Another accused person was absconding, it said.

The accused have been linked to 14 cases across Malkajgiri, Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam police jurisdictions.

The investigation includes examining application-related evidence and communication channels allegedly used by the accused to identify and target victims. Further efforts are underway to identify additional victims, trace similar offences and establish the extent of the alleged network, the release said.

In view of the modus operandi of the accused, police advised people to exercise caution while using online dating and social networking applications.