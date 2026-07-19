Docs' assault: IMA suspends Monday strike after HC stays Sena leader's bail

Following the Bombay HC intervention, the IMA Maharashtra has suspended its July 20 strike but has issued a stern ultimatum to the state government, demanding enhanced doctor safety measures.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre is seen arguing with the doctors before the alleged attack on them at a hospital in Kalyan, Maharashtra. Photograph: Courtesy X

Key Points IMA Maharashtra suspended its July 20 strike after the Bombay high court stayed bail for an accused corporator in a doctor assault case.

Doctors have issued an ultimatum, threatening an an indefinite statewide strike from August 9 if safety demands are not met.

Key demands include making the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons Act more stringent and non-bailable.

The medical fraternity also seeks an immediate ordinance to reinforce protection for medical establishments and staff.

The HC's proactive intervention is seen as a significant step for healthcare professional security.

The Indian Medical Association Maharashtra has announced the suspension of its scheduled strike on July 20 against the assault on doctors and medical staff at a civic hospital, a day after the Bombay high court stayed the bail granted to accused Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre.

However, the medical fraternity has issued a stern ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, warning of an indefinite statewide strike starting August 9 if their pending demands regarding the safety of doctors are not accepted.

Following the violent assault on doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers at Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Maharashtra had announced a 24-hour statewide suspension of routine medical services on July 20. A court in Thane district on July 14 granted bail to Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the High Court on Saturday suspended the bail granted to the main accused, Ramesh Mhatre, in the assault case. The accused was ordered to surrender to authorities by Sunday evening.

High Court Intervention And IMA's Stance

The IMA and other medical bodies held extensive meetings following the high court's intervention, according to a release issued by the IMA on Sunday afternoon.

Dr Santosh Kulkarni (state president, IMA Maharashtra), Dr Vikrant Desai (state secretary), and Dr Amol Gite (state treasurer) maintained that the high court's proactive intervention is a major milestone for the security of healthcare professionals. "We expect the police machinery and the Government of Maharashtra to implement the High Court's order in letter and spirit, without seeking any loopholes," the IMA stated.

Demands For Enhanced Doctor Safety

The association stressed that the suspension of the July 20 token strike is strictly temporary.

"If the Maharashtra government fails to pass the required ordinance and fulfil our demands, the healthcare community will launch a statewide, indefinite agitation starting August 9 (Kranti Diwas)," it said.

The core demands of the medical fraternity include urgent amendments to the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, to make it significantly more stringent, effective, and strictly non-bailable.

It also demanded that the state government immediately issue an ordinance to reinforce the protection of medical establishments and healthcare staff.