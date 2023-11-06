Do you think pollution is going to end if...: SC to petitioner

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking the setting up of a permanent expert committee at the district level for assessment of pollution.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was purely a policy matter.

"Do you think pollution is going to end if we have committees all over districts across the country," the bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

When the bench expressed disinclination to entertain the matter, the counsel for the petitioner withdrew the PIL and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by one Ajay Narayanrao Gajbahar seeking directions for setting up a permanent expert committee at the district level for the assessment of pollution.