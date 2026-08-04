Udhayanidhi detained over 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha

Udhayanidhi Stalin has been taken into police custody for questioning regarding a controversial double-meaning remark against actor Trisha.

IMAGE: Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into police custody for questioning over his remark against actor Trisha. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader, was taken into police custody for questioning.

The detention relates to a controversial double-meaning remark made at a DMK farmers' protest on August 3.

The remark, allegedly alluding to actor Trisha, was made during a rally concerning the Cauvery water dispute.

The ruling TVK party has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women seeking action over the speech.

Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into police custody from his residence on Tuesday for questioning over his controversial double-meaning remark in a Thanjavur meeting over the Cauvery issue.

Controversial Speech and Complaints

The development follows Udhayanidhi's controversial speech at a DMK farmers' protest on August 3 concerning the Cauvery water dispute.

During the rally, he allegedly used an offensive double entendre alluding to actor Trisha after sections of the crowd chanted her name.

TVK Files Complaint Against With NCW

Besides a police complaint, the ruling TVK party, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has formally lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women seeking action over the speech.

The ruling TVK escalated its protest against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his allegedly offensive remarks directed at a film actor, filing complaints with both the local police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday.

A police complaint was lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur.

The letter alleges that when the crowd chanted "Trisha, Trisha" during Udhayanidhi's speech on the Cauvery issue, he responded with an obscene, double-meaning remark.

The complainant accused him and DMK IT wing officials of intentionally degrading women, causing mental agony to the actor and women in general, and deliberately circulating a 2:39-minute video of the incident on the social media platform X to cause public unrest.

Simultaneously, TVK's national spokesperson, Pazha Selvakumar, lodged a formal complaint with the NCW in New Delhi. The ruling party has urged the Commission to issue a notice seeking an explanation and demand an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi.

The DMK had originally staged the protest in Thanjavur to demand firm action upholding Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water.

Following the controversial remarks, TVK Ministers, including N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna and MLAs strongly condemned the DMK on X, calling their conduct "absolutely disgusting" and stating that such acts expose the "mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan".

The BJP has also targeted the DMK leader over the issue. Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy demanded Udhayanidhi's arrest, describing the remarks as "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful".