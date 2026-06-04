DMK to skip INDIA meet, to sit separately in Lok Sabha

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's anticipated absence from the crucial INDIA bloc meeting on June 8 underscores significant cracks in opposition unity, fuelled by recent political realignments and a deepening rift with the Congress party in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: DMK president M K Stalin with Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin and other leaders pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi on his 103rd birth anniversary, at Omandurar Government Estate, in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: @Udhaystalin X/ANI Photo

Key Points The DMK is expected to skip the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, indicating a significant strain in opposition unity.

A political realignment in Tamil Nadu saw Congress end its alliance with DMK to support the TVK government, sparking a war of words.

The DMK has requested and received approval for separate seating arrangements for its MPs in the Lok Sabha, distancing itself from Congress.

Senior DMK leaders have accused Congress of 'backstabbing' and 'betrayal' over its actions in Tamil Nadu.

These developments intensify scrutiny on the cohesion and future prospects of the INDIA bloc ahead of upcoming political battles.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is unlikely to participate in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting scheduled in New Delhi on June 8, sources said on Thursday.

Senior leaders of around 15 opposition parties, including Congress, are expected to attend the meeting to discuss a joint strategy against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and reinforce opposition unity.

Among those likely to participate are Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already distanced itself from the opposition alliance and is also unlikely to attend the meeting.

Tamil Nadu Political Realignment Sparks Rift

The developments come after a dramatic political realignment in Tamil Nadu following the assembly elections.

Congress ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK and backed the government led by actor-politician C Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The move brought years of Congress-DMK cooperation to an end and triggered a war of words between the two parties.

Though Congress had contested the elections as part of the DMK-led alliance, it later extended support to the TVK government despite winning only five seats.

DMK Seeks Separate Lok Sabha Seating

Amid the deteriorating ties, the DMK sought a change in seating arrangements for its MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The party argued that since its alliance with Congress had ended, it would no longer be appropriate for its members to sit alongside Congress MPs.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has now approved the request, and a separate seating arrangement for DMK members is being worked out, official sources said.

The move followed a letter from DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to Speaker Om Birla seeking a revised arrangement in view of the changed political circumstances.

Questions Over INDIA Bloc Unity Intensify

The decision to sit separately in Parliament and the likelihood of skipping the INDIA bloc meeting underline the growing distance between the DMK and Congress.

Senior DMK leaders have described Congress's decision to join the TVK government as an act of 'backstabbing' and 'betrayal'.

Congress, however, has defended its stand, arguing that the DMK too had chosen to contest elections independently in the past.

The latest developments are likely to intensify scrutiny of opposition unity ahead of future political battles, both in Parliament and within the INDIA bloc.