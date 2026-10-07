DMK slams Rahul Gandhi for 'silence' over TN voter deletions

The DMK has sharply criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his perceived silence and inconsistent stance on alleged voter deletions in Tamil Nadu, sparking a political row within the INDIA bloc.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, sitting in a bus after being detained by Delhi Police during a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticised Rahul Gandhi for his silence on alleged voter deletions in Tamil Nadu.

Annadurai accused Gandhi of adopting inconsistent positions on electoral roll revisions despite the INDIA bloc's protest against the Election Commission.

The DMK alleges millions of voters were removed from Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls during the EC's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Questions were raised about Gandhi's failure to endorse Mallikarjun Kharge's statement regarding the dissolution of state governments elected after the SIR process.

The DMK spokesperson also hinted at Gandhi's potential fear of actor Vijay influencing his stance on the issue.

The opposition Draivda Munnetra Kazhagam launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his 'silence' over the alleged voter deletions in Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded post on X on October 6, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned Gandhi's stance on the deletions made through the SIR process in Tamil Nadu.

DMK Accuses Gandhi of Inconsistency

Annadurai accused the Congress MP of 'adopting inconsistent positions' regarding the electoral roll revision exercise and asked why developments in Tamil Nadu had not received the same attention as the broader campaign against the Election Commission.

His comments come a day after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took out a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission office in Delhi, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The DMK has alleged that millions of voters were removed from TN's electoral rolls during the EC's SIR exercise.

Questions Over Kharge's Statement and Actor Vijay

The DMK spokesperson further sought clarification on why Gandhi has not publicly endorsed a statement attributed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge had purportedly stated that state governments elected after the SIR exercise should be dissolved.

"Why is he not endorsing Kharge ji's statement that all State Governments elected after SIR should be dissolved?" Annadurai asked.

He also sought to know whether the Congress leader refrained from raising the issue because he was "afraid of @actorvijay" to speak about the matter in the state.

Annadurai called Gandhi a 'duplicitous man' in his X post, stating, 'Once a skunk, always a skunk.'

After the 2026 state assembly polls, the decades-old DMK-Cong alliance collapsed.

The Congress severed ties with its longtime ally to support actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in forming the government, triggering a bitter fallout between the DMK and Congress.