DMK signals shift on delimitation bill, says will decide on merits

The DMK has declared its intention to thoroughly examine the forthcoming delimitation Bill in Parliament, ensuring any decision made will independently protect Tamil Nadu's crucial interests and uphold fair representation.

IMAGE: A file photograph of DMK chief MK Stalin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The DMK will independently study the proposed delimitation Bill, prioritising Tamil Nadu's interests and making a decision based on its merits.

The party understands the Bill is likely to be standalone, with discussions including a 50 per cent seat increase while retaining existing state seat proportions.

DMK president MK Stalin, who addressed MPs via video conference from London, previously opposed the delimitation exercise, calling for fairness and balanced representation.

The DMK had staunchly opposed the previous delimitation attempt, which was defeated in Parliament in April, with Stalin warning of protests if the state's interests were harmed.

The party's official organ, Murasoli, affirmed that DMK MPs will voice the sentiments of Tamil Nadu's people in Parliament to safeguard state rights.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday said it will study the Bill on proposed delimitation, as and when it is tabled in Parliament, and take a decision based on "merits" to protect Tamil Nadu's interests.

As and when the scope and objectives of the Bill is made known, it shall be analysed and a decision will be taken, party sources told PTI.

The DMK's decision would be independent and based on merit to protect the interests of the state.

DMK's Independent Stance

The party has been given to understand that the proposed Bill on delimitation is likely to be a standalone legislation and not part of an overall bundle of connected legislations, sources said.

A 50 per cent seat increase and retaining the existing proportion of seat distribution among states were among the points being discussed, sources in the party added.

Delimitation was among the matters taken up for discussion in the party's meeting of MPs held on July 16.

DMK president MK Stalin, who is in London, addressed the meeting via video conferencing.

Previous Opposition and Future Strategy

The DMK had staunchly opposed the delimitation exercise in its previous form, and a Constitution Amendment Bill in this connection was defeated in the Parliament in April this year.

After the DMK lost power in Tamil Nadu, its long-time ally, the Congress party, walked over to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam camp, deserting the DMK.

The grand old party has also joined the TVK government.

Against this backgroud, sources indicated that the Dravidian party will decide the matter on its own and shall not consult the Congress party.

DMK's official organ, Murasoli, on Friday said the voice of the party's MPs representing the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu will echo in Parliament, to safeguard state's rights and uphold the dignity and values of the Constitution.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the meeting of MPs on Thursday held via videoconference under the leadership of party chief Stalin.

Stalin's Past Warnings

On April 17, 2026, when the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in Lok Sabha, DMK chief Stalin, who was the then chief minister had said: "We never opposed delimitation. We asked for fairness, for a process that is consulted, thought through, and agreed upon. Not one pushed through for political gain."

Furthermore, the DMK chief had said that delimitation was about representation, about who gets a voice in India's democracy.

"It must strengthen the union, not weaken its balance," he had said.

On April 16, Stalin hoisted a black flag in Namakkal and burnt a copy of the delimitation bill and dubbed it a "black law", alleging it seeks to make the Tamil people "refugees" in their own land.

After Stalin burnt a copy of the Bill, party leaders, office-bearers and elected representatives burnt copies of the Bill in their respective regions.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, then deputy chief minister burnt a copy in Madurai.

On April 14, Stalin had warned of massive agitations bringing Tamil Nadu to a standstill and "protests with full force," if anything was done harming the state or if the political power of northern states was disproportionately increased in delimitation.

Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bill dominated the political discourse towards the end of the assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Assembly polls were held on April 23 and results were declared on May 4.