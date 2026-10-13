DMK retains core vote bank depite rout, poses future challenge to TVK

Despite recent electoral defeats to the ascendant TVK, the DMK has showcased remarkable resilience by retaining its core, independent vote bank, positioning itself as a formidable future challenger in Tamil Nadu politics.

IMAGE: DMK chief MK Stalin and his son Udhaynidhi Stalin. Photograph: @Udhaystalin X/ANI Photo/span>

Key Points DMK retained a robust baseline of voter support despite losing the April Assembly election to TVK.

The party secured 24.28 percent of total valid votes in the Assembly polls, winning 59 seats and becoming the principal opposition.

In the recent October 6 by-polls, DMK candidates in Madurantakam and Dharapuram emerged second, demonstrating the resilience of its standalone cadre base.

DMK's performance in the by-polls showed its vote share dipped only marginally, unlike the AIADMK which was relegated to third place.

Party chief M K Stalin asserts DMK remains a viable alternative to TVK, eyeing the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite losing both the April assembly election and the latest by-polls to the newly ascendant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, electoral data indicates that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has successfully held onto its core, independent vote bank, signifying that it could emerge as a key political player in upsetting the electoral prospects of its rival in future elections.

In the general election, the DMK lost to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam but retained a robust baseline of voter support.

The DMK secured 24.28 percent of the total valid votes across the state, winning 59 seats on its own in the assembly polls, making it the principal opposition party in the Legislative Assembly over the AIADMK.

Its allies, the Congress, VCK, Left parties, and IUML backed Vijay in forming the first minority government in the state in May.

DMK's By-Poll Performance Analysis

The recent October 6 by-polls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram served as a major metric for the party because the DMK chose to contest these by-elections largely independent of its traditional heavyweight allies.

Party analysts highlight that its performance proved the resilience of its standalone cadre base.

Its candidate for Madurantakam (SC) I Paranthamen polled 54,008 votes, emerging second after TVK's Maragatham Kumaravel, improving the party's third place in April. DMK's vote share dipped by just 1.1 percent.

In Dharapuram (SC) constituency, the party (S Suganya) emerged second after TVK's P Sathyabama albeit the vote share dipping by less than 0.5 percent. In Dharapuram, Suganya secured 57,370 votes but lost by 9,471 votes to TVK's Sathyabama.

Future Electoral Strategy and Stalin's Stance

The DMK managed to go ahead of the AIADMK, which ultimately lost both seats to the TVK.

The "Vijay wave" managed to completely dismantle the AIADMK's vote bank, relegating the Palaniswami-led party to third place, while the DMK's numbers reveal that its structural and ideological base did not desert the party.

Party chief M K Stalin has leveraged these specific figures to assure cadres that the DMK remained the only mathematically viable alternative capable of mounting a challenge to the TVK heading into the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

He had termed TVK's win as an "interim victory for betrayal" and had said, "If I have to sum up the election results in one phrase, it is a victory in defeat for the DMK and a defeat in victory for the TVK."

Stalin argued that if one combined the total votes polled by all opposition parties contesting against the TVK, it proved that the government had actually been "rejected by a majority of the people".