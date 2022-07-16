News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DMK MP at bhumi puja: Invite other religions also

DMK MP at bhumi puja: Invite other religions also

Source: PTI
July 16, 2022 18:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘This is the Dravidian model of governance. The government is for people belonging to all faiths’

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Lok Sabha MP, S Senthilkumar, objected to a 'bhumi puja' for a road project by a Hindu priest and said that representatives of all religions should be invited to offer prayers for any such event.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha MP S Senthilkumar at the bhumi puja, Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, July 16, 2022. Photograph: Video grab, courtesy S Senthilkumar on Twitter

The Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP, on his arrival at the spot in his home district, asked an official if he was aware a government function should not be held in such a manner involving prayers of only one particular religion.

 

"Sir, Do you have instructions or not that government functions should not be held like this. Are you aware or not," he asked.

Pointing to a saffron-clad Hindu priest, the MP asked the official: "What is this? Where are the other religions? Where is the Christian and Muslim? Invite the church father, the imam, invite those who do not profess any religion, the atheists, the Dravida Kazhagam (representatives)," he said.

Dravida Kazhagam, a rationalist outfit founded by social justice icon Periyar E V Ramasamy, is the parent body of the ruling DMK.

To a question from the MP, the official identified himself as a public works department executive engineer and tendered an apology to the parliamentarian.

"This is the Dravidian model of governance. The government is for people belonging to all faiths," the MP told the official.

He also made it clear he is not against the performance of puja. However, such events should involve all faiths. "Do it by inviting everyone."

Senthilkumar shared a short video of the conversation between him and the official on his Twitter handle. "Trying to keep my cool. At times they make me to lose my patience," the MP tweeted.

The MP advised officials present to 'clear' everything, apparently referring to preparations to hold the ‘bhumi puja’ by the Hindu priest alone. The event was for a road project in Dharmapuri district.

The MP, who appeared aggressive, also said that such prayers were not performed in government events participated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Senthilkumar also advised officials to not invite him to such events involving prayers of a particular religion.

After a dialogue with the officials, the MP inaugurated the project and apparently no prayers were held as originally scheduled. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Hindu pride doesn't work in Tamil Nadu'
'Hindu pride doesn't work in Tamil Nadu'
TN lifts ban on Shaivite math's 'palanquin' event
TN lifts ban on Shaivite math's 'palanquin' event
Will minority votes give DMK a win?
Will minority votes give DMK a win?
Xi honours PLA's Galwan chief on visit to Xinjiang
Xi honours PLA's Galwan chief on visit to Xinjiang
ICC dedicating two-and-a-half month IPL window?
ICC dedicating two-and-a-half month IPL window?
Charges against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Cong
Charges against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Cong
Jaishankar to move bill on WMD in RS on Monday
Jaishankar to move bill on WMD in RS on Monday
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Stalin's Religion Reality Check

Stalin's Religion Reality Check

Stalin's Temple Run gets BJP's goat

Stalin's Temple Run gets BJP's goat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances