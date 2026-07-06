DMK moves SC against Vijay's ministers influencing stampede witnesses

The DMK has urgently moved the Supreme Court, alleging that Tamil Nadu ministers are actively influencing witnesses in the ongoing CBI investigation into the tragic Karur stampede case.

IMAGE: The Karur stampede site in Tamil Nadu. Photograph: @NainarBJP X/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by the DMK regarding alleged ministerial influence in the Karur stampede CBI probe.

The DMK claims that the Tamil Nadu ministers are actively influencing witnesses and seeks to restrain them from making public statements or interacting with victims' families.

The plea also highlights a public statement by TVK MLA Aadhav Arjuna, which the DMK alleges amounts to witness tampering.

The Supreme Court had previously ordered a CBI probe into the stampede, calling for a fair and impartial investigation into the incident that killed 41 people.

The Supreme Court on July 6, Monday, agreed to list on July 7, a plea filed by the DMK alleging that ministers in the Tamil Nadu government were "actively influencing" witnesses in the CBI probe into last year's Karur stampede case.

A partial working day bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu agreed to list the matter on Tuesday after senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for DMK secretary RS Bharati, sought an urgent hearing.

Allegations of Witness Tampering

The plea also seeks to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, state minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused people from making public statements on the case and to regulate their interaction with victims' families during the pendency of the CBI probe.

Ahmadi told the court that witnesses were being "actively influenced" by ministers in the state government and expressed apprehension that Vijay's proposed visit to Karur on July 10 to meet victims' families could affect the investigation.

Ahmadi submitted, "This court directed a CBI probe. Now, some accused who are now ministers in the present regime are attempting to actively influence the witnesses. We have filed an application". He said the petitioner can demonstrate from the record that witnesses were being influenced.

The bench then said, "We will have it tomorrow".

Chief Minister's Visit and MLA's Statements

The plea referred to reports that the chief minister is scheduled to visit Karur to distribute government orders, compassionate appointments and other benefits to the families of the deceased and injured victims.

Bharathi, who has sought impleadment in a pending case, submitted that several people initially chargesheeted in the case were now ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet following the 2026 assembly elections.

The petition also referred to a public statement allegedly made last week by TVK MLA Aadhav Arjuna, in which he purportedly said that there was "a score to settle" over the Karur incident and accused the previous DMK government of having "killed" the people of Karur through the police.

The plea sought directions to the CBI to register a complaint and take action against Arjuna's statements, alleging they amounted to "influencing and tampering with witnesses and impeding the investigation".

Concerns Over Investigative Fairness

The plea contended that direct interaction with material witnesses by people connected with the subject matter of the investigation, or by the political executive while distributing benefits arising out of the very incident under investigation, could create an apprehension about the fairness and independence of the investigative process.

On October 13, 2025, the top court ordered a CBI probe into the stampede in which 41 people were killed, saying the incident had shaken the national conscience and deserved a fair and impartial investigation.

Acting on a plea filed by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for an independent probe, the top court had set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation.

The apex court had suspended the Tamil Nadu government's directions for the appointment of a Special Investigation Team and a one-man commission enquiry, and directed the state to extend full cooperation to the CBI.

Earlier, police said the rally witnessed a turnout of about 27,000 people -- nearly three times the expected 10,000 -- and blamed a seven-hour delay in Vijay reaching the venue for the tragedy.