DMK's ex-minister arrested for defaming TN CM Vijay

Former DMK minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested after the Madras high court rejected his bail plea in a defamation case concerning alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, igniting a political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Radhakrishnan faces charges under sections 352 and 353 (2) of the BNS for intentional insult and statements conducing to public mischief. Photograph: @ARROffice/X

Key Points Former DMK Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested in Authoor following the Madras High Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail.

The arrest stems from alleged defamatory remarks made by Radhakrishnan against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on June 20.

DMK president M K Stalin and MP Kanimozhi condemned the arrest, alleging political vendetta and questioning the government's priorities.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan orally remarked that as an MLA, Radhakrishnan should have refrained from such statements.

Former DMK minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested following the Madras high court rejecting his anticipatory bail plea relating to his defamatory speech against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the police said.

He was arrested while he was on a visit to Authoor about 23 km from Turicorin by the police who escorted him to the waiting police jeep.

Radhakrishnan's supporters gathered and raised slogans condemning the police for the action.

Political Fallout And DMK's Condemnation

DMK president MK Stalin questioned the urgent need to arrest Radhakrishnan who was conducting an inspection in his constituency whereas the ruling TVK has not taken any steps to act on a complaint filed by a woman victim over an alleged gang rape involving an MLA, he claimed.

"Why the urgency. Is this the change this government which is unable to prevent the murders, robberies and sexual crimes against women, and engrossed in admitting members from other parties, want to ensure," the former chief minister asked on 'X'.

If arrests were made in defamation cases, then how many ministers would be arrested for their speeches, Stalin wondered.

"The chief minister thinks he can retain his seat through horse-trading and without doing any good to the people who voted for him and pass the time by arresting the opposition party members who criticise him. Arrogance is the path to destruction," Stalin said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi too condemned the arrest and said on 'X' that the party would not yield to such "oppressive tactics."

Charges And Judicial Remarks

Radhakrishnan, representing the Tiruchendur assembly constituency, had on June 20 made alleged derogatory remarks against the chief minister, prompting the TVK to launch a complaint with the police.

Cases under section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and section 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS were registered against the legislator, the police said.

Earlier in the day, dismissing his bail plea, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras HC orally remarked that being a member of the legislative assembly Radhakrishnan should not have made such statements.