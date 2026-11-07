DMK leader faces flak for Vedic rituals at granddaughter's wedding

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan has expressed regret after his granddaughter's Vedic wedding sparked criticism from Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, highlighting a conflict with the Dravidian movement's rationalist principles.

IMAGE: DMK general secretary Duraimurugan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points DMK general secretary Duraimurugan faced criticism from Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani for his granddaughter's wedding on November 1, which featured Vedic rituals and Sanskrit chants.

Veeramani argued that such personal choices undermine the rationalist principles of the Dravidian movement and urged DMK president M K Stalin to prevent recurrence.

Duraimurugan expressed regret to reporters on November 6, stating he acceded to his granddaughter's insistence for a traditional wedding due to her background and inter-caste marriage.

He reaffirmed his commitment to party principles, noting his own and his son's weddings were solemnised without such rituals by late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan drew criticism from Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani for conducting his granddaughter's wedding with Vedic rituals and Sanskrit chants, prompting him to express regret.

Controversy Over Vedic Wedding Rituals

The wedding, held on November 1, was officiated by priests and drew prominent political figures and celebrities from across party lines.

Veeramani strongly criticised Duraimurugan, saying personal choices could not be allowed to undermine the rationalist principles on which the Dravidian movement was founded.

He pointed to the contradiction in featuring images of Dravidian icons and the DMK leadership on the wedding invitation while having the ceremony conducted by priests with Sanskrit chants.

Noting Duraimurugan's long association with the party, the DK leader urged DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure such incidents did not recur within the organisation.

Duraimurugan's Explanation And Regret

Responding to the criticism, Duraimurugan told reporters on November 6 that he had to yield to his granddaughter's insistence, as she had studied abroad, married a person from another caste and wanted a traditional wedding officiated by priests.

"I had to accept my granddaughter's wish due to her insistence. I regret the incident. No one needs to make this a political issue or turn it into a subject of debate," he said.

Reiterating his commitment to party principles, Duraimurugan said his own wedding and that of his son, Kathir Anand, had been solemnised by then CM and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi without such rituals.