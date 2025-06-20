Dayanidhi Maran accuses brother Kalanidhi of 'financial crimes'

DMK Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran has accused his brother Kalanidhi Maran of "financial crimes," and asked him to restore the entire shareholding position of Sun TV and related companies to their original state or face legal and regulatory action.

IMAGE: File photograph of Dayanidhi Maran with his brother Kalanithi. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Dayanidhi Maran alleged in a legal notice: "You and your accomplices have deliberately abused your fiduciary and professional obligations to commit a series of calculated and coordinated financial crimes."

Such acts amount to white-collar criminality of the highest order and have caused irreparable loss to the legitimate stakeholders of the companies in question, Dayanidhi alleged in the notice.

The legal notice was sent to Kalanidhi Maran and his wife Kaveri Kalanidhi and six others. According to the notice, these six persons are "close associates" of Kalanidhi and his wife.

Meanwhile, Sun TV said "the alleged matter dates back to 22 years when the company was a closely held private limited company."

"The statements allegedly made in the articles are incorrect, misleading, speculating, defamatory and not supported by facts or law. We wish to inform that all acts have been done in accordance with legal obligations and the same had been duly vetted by concerned intermediaries before the public issue of the Company," it said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The matters alleged in the articles do not have any bearing on the business of the company or its day-to-day functioning and being the family matter of the promoter are purely personal in nature, it added.