Scientists Discover Distinct Brain Regions For Spontaneous And Voluntary Laughter

New research has pinpointed the specific brain regions responsible for both spontaneous, uncontrollable laughter and voluntary, socially-timed laughter, offering new insights into the neuroscience of human emotion and communication.

Key Points Researchers identified two distinct brain networks responsible for spontaneous and voluntary laughter through analysis of brain stimulation reports.

Spontaneous laughter, often uncontrollable and linked to strong emotions, is governed by regions involved in motor control and emotional regulation, including the pregenual anterior cingulate cortex.

Voluntary laughter, which is precisely timed in social interactions, is controlled by areas purely focused on motor control of laughing and smiling, such as the rolandic operculum.

The spontaneous laughter network is considered evolutionarily ancient, serving social bonding, while the voluntary network overlaps with speech regions, indicating its role in purpose-driven communication.

Brain stimulation in epilepsy patients provided crucial insights, as it allowed researchers to observe laughter responses and associated emotions in real-time.

Researchers have analysed reports of medical procedures in which the brains of awake people were electrically stimulated and found that distinct brain regions may be responsible for spontaneous and voluntary laughter.

Two types of laughter have been identified in humans. "Think about the last time you were laughing and you could not stop," author Sophie Scott of University College London, London, UK, said. "Something set of you off and you are helpless with mirth," she said. That is the spontaneous, involuntary laughter and can be uncontrollable, which can be sometimes associated with certain types of seizure disorders, mood disorders, Alzheimer's disease, and schizophrenia, she said.

Understanding Voluntary Laughter

The second is the volitional kind, forming most of the laughter one encounters and timed "incredibly precisely", according to Scott. "If you look at people having a conversation, they will laugh together at the end of a sentence and then breathe together," she said. "When people are talking to each other, volitional laughter starts and stops really quickly," Scott said. The coordination points to a degree of control that is lacking in spontaneous laughter, the author said.

Brain Stimulation Reveals Laughter Networks

The researchers turned to reports of pre-surgical brain stimulation in epilepsy patients for discerning the brain circuits underlying the two distinct types of laughter. During brain stimulation, clinicians identify brain regions to be targeted for surgery by electrically stimulating parts of the brain while patients are awake -- the probes can often unintentionally evoke laughter, and patients are able to describe their feelings in real time, the team said. The reports were looked together with clinical and animal studies and two distinct brain networks were identified.

Distinct Brain Regions For Laughter Types

The spontaneous network consists of brain regions involved in motor control and emotional regulation, including the pregenual anterior cingulate cortex, nucleus accumbens, and the temporal pole. Stimulating the brain regions produces laughter accompanied by enhanced mood, euphoria, and mirth, the researchers said. The voluntary network comprises areas involved purely in motor control of laughing and smiling, such as the rolandic operculum, globus pallidus, and presupplementary motor area. A stimulation of the regions was found to evoke laughter without positive emotions.

Evolutionary Roots Of Laughter

The team added that the spontaneous network is a more evolutionarily ancient pathway that arose in animal 'rough-and-tumble' play, with laughter-like vocalisations serving as a signal to prevent aggression and promote social bonding. However, the voluntary network was found to overlap with brain regions that produce speech, supporting the idea that it controls more purpose-driven, conversational laughter.