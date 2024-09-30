News
Home  » News » 'Distasteful': Shah on Kharge's 'won't die till...' remark

'Distasteful': Shah on Kharge's 'won't die till...' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 30, 2024 11:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday termed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir "absolutely distasteful and disgraceful".

IMAGE: BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: @AmitShah/X

Shah said "a bitter display of spite", Kharge unnecessarily dragged the prime minister into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing Modi from power.

At an election rally in Jasrota in Jammu on Sunday, Kharge was taken ill as he suffered a "syncopal attack" but resumed his speech after a brief pause, saying he won't die before PM Modi is removed from power.

"I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," the Congress leader said. "I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me."

 

Shah hit out at Kharge over his remarks.

"Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech.

"In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power," Shah wrote on X.

He said Kharge's remarks showed how much hate and fear the Congress people have for PM Modi and that they are constantly thinking of him.

"As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," the minister said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
