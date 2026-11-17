The Eknath Shinde faction strongly defended its MLAs in the Supreme Court, asserting that internal dissent is not defection under the Tenth Schedule, aiming to restore the Shiv Sena's original ideological alignment.

FILE IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presents an idol of lord Ganesha to state deputy CM Eknath Shinde during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Mumbai, September 16, 2026. Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo

Key Points The Eknath Shinde faction argued in the Supreme Court on Tuesday that dissent within a political party does not constitute defection under the Tenth Schedule.

Senior advocate Dhruv Mehta stated that the dissenting MLAs sought to restore Shiv Sena's original ideological identity and political alignment, not abandon the party.

The Tenth Schedule is intended to curb political defections and horse-trading, not to suppress legitimate intra-party disagreement or differences.

The Shinde faction highlighted that the Shiv Sena's post-2019 alliance with Congress and NCP deviated from its pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Arguments remained inconclusive and are scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

The Eknath Shinde faction on Tuesday strongly defended its lawmakers in the Supreme Court saying that dissent is not defection and a legislator may dissent from the then leadership and oppose the course adopted without ceasing to be a member of Shiv Sena.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs, that the legislators who dissented against the Uddhav Thackeray-led leadership in June 2022 did not abandon the Shiv Sena but were seeking to restore the party's original ideological identity and political alignment.

Shinde Faction's Core Argument In Supreme Court

Mehta referred to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, which contains provisions relating to disqualification on the ground of defection.

"Dissent is not defection," he said, adding that the disqualification clause can be invoked on issues relating to voting on confidence or no-confidence motion and matters relating to programmes of the political parties.

Referring to the apex court judgments, he said, "The Tenth Schedule that emerged was therefore not aimed loosely at every intra-party disagreement. It was deliberately confined, clause by clause and after consultation across the House, to defection from the political party. The proposition that emerges is therefore confined and factual: A legislator may dissent from the incumbent leadership, oppose the course it has adopted, or seek to change it, without thereby ceasing to be a member of the political party.

"Whether particular conduct crosses the statutory threshold is a question of fact. It cannot be presumed from the mere fact that the legislator no longer accepts the authority of the incumbent leader," the senior leader said.

Interpreting The Anti-Defection Law

Referring to the judgment in the Kihoto Hollohan case, he said while upholding the Tenth Schedule, this court read down "any direction" so that the disqualifying consequence attaches to directions relating to motions of confidence or no-confidence and to matters integral to the policy on which the party went to the polls, precisely so that the provision should not create an over-broad chilling effect upon internal dissent.

Mehta said that the anti-defection provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution are intended to curb political defections and horse-trading, not suppress dissent or differences within a political party.

He said Parliament consciously distinguished between political defection and legitimate intra-party disagreement.

Referring to the debates in Parliament, the senior advocate pointed out that legislators had expressly cautioned against allowing the anti-defection law to become an instrument for suppressing dissent or legitimising the arbitrary authority of party bosses.

Shiv Sena's Political Trajectory And Constitutional Changes

He said the Shiv Sena contested the general elections to the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2019 in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, a party with which it shared its ideological platform.

"The two parties placed that alliance before the electorate, sought votes upon it and campaigned upon a common understanding as to who would govern the state. The electorate returned that alliance with a clear majority in a House of 288 (majority mark 145)," he said.

After the results, the then leadership of the Shiv Sena severed the alliance on which the votes had been sought and, in order to secure the office of chief minister for Uddhav Thackeray, formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he said.

Tracing the party's constitutional history, Mehta argued that the 1999 Shiv Sena constitution, adopted following the Election Commission's insistence on intra-party democracy, provided for elected organisational bodies, including the Rashtriya Karyakarini and Pratinidhi Sabha.

However, according to the submissions, the 2018 changes substantially reversed this arrangement by concentrating appointment and removal powers in the hands of the Paksha Pramukh.

Mehta pointed out that the 2018 structure enabled the party president to appoint or co-opt leaders, deputy leaders and several other office-bearers, as well as determine the composition of the organisational bodies which were supposed to represent the party.

Ongoing Legal Battle Over Party Recognition

The arguments remained inconclusive and would resume on Wednesday.

Earlier, senior advocate N K Kaul, also appearing for the Shinde faction, had defended the Election Commission's decision recognising it as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the party's bow-and-arrow symbol.

The lead plea, filed by Sunil Prabhu of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, challenges the Maharashtra Assembly speaker's January 10, 2024 decision declining to disqualify the MLAs of the Shinde faction under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

A connected plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray challenges the EC's decision recognising the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and allotting it the party symbol.