Display Treatment Charges, Hospitals Told

The directive comes amid concerns over steep mark-ups on medicines and medical consumables sold at hospital pharmacies.

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The Union health ministry has asked states and Union territories to ensure that clinical establishments prominently display healthcare service charges to improve transparency, help patients make informed choices and reduce billing-related disputes.

In a letter to state chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava called for a review of compliance with applicable regulatory provisions and appropriate measures to ensure greater transparency in healthcare pricing.

'A conspicuous display of rates would help patients and their families understand the likely cost of treatment, make informed healthcare decisions and plan their medical expenditure,' the ministry said.

Key Points The Union health ministry has asked states and UTs to ensure hospitals and clinical establishments prominently display healthcare service charges.

Applicable rules require rates and available facilities to be displayed in the local language and English.

States and UTs have been asked to encourage the display of package rates for foreign patients travelling to India for medical or Ayush care, wherever applicable.

Several state drug regulators have flagged differences of nearly 1,000 per cent between the price to retailer and maximum retail price of some products.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre whether a uniform trade margin cap could be imposed on essential drugs outside the price-control regime.

Hospitals Must Display Service Charges

The letter refers to the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012, which provide a regulatory framework for clinical establishments.

Under the rules, establishments in states and UTs where the Act applies must display the rates charged for each type of service and the facilities available at a conspicuous place, in both the local language and English, for patients and their attendants.

In states and UTs where the Act does not apply, clinical establishments are regulated under their respective state and UT frameworks, several of which also provide for the display of healthcare service and facility charges.

Centre Pushes Healthcare Pricing Transparency

The ministry has also called for greater transparency in pricing for international patients. States and UTs have been asked to encourage the prominent display, wherever applicable, of package rates offered to foreign patients travelling to India on medical or Ayush visas, it said on Monday.

The move is intended to help international patients make informed choices, minimise pricing and billing-related grievances, and strengthen India’s position as a destination for medical and Ayush care, the ministry said.

Rules for Hospital Charges Explained

The directive comes amid concerns over steep mark-ups on medicines and medical consumables sold at hospital pharmacies. Several state drug regulatory bodies have flagged differences of nearly 1,000 per cent between the price to retailer (PTR) and maximum retail price (MRP) of some products.

Medical Tourism Package Rates Under Focus

States and UTs have been asked to encourage the prominent display, wherever applicable, of package rates offered to foreign patients travelling to India on medical or Ayush visas.

The ministry said the move is intended to help international patients make informed choices, minimise pricing and billing-related grievances, and strengthen India’s position as a destination for medical and Ayush care.

Supreme Court Flags Drug Mark-Ups

Last week, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta scrutinised high mark-ups on essential medicines, including cancer drugs.

The bench also asked the Centre whether a uniform trade margin cap could be imposed on essential drugs currently outside the price-control regime under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff