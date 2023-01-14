News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Disparaging, derogatory': Victim on Mishra's 'peed on herself' claim

'Disparaging, derogatory': Victim on Mishra's 'peed on herself' claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 14, 2023 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A woman, who had accused her co-passenger Shankar Mishra of urinating on her on an Air India flight, on Saturday refuted the claims made by him that she seems to have urinated on herself, saying these are "completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory".

IMAGE: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in New Delhi, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Mishra's counsel, while arguing against a police petition seeking revision of an order passed by a magisterial court refusing his custodial interrogation, on Friday claimed that he did not commit the offence, and that she herself urinated.

"The allegations are completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory. The said allegations are also in complete contradiction and a complete volte face of the statements and the pleaded case of the accused in his bail application," advocate Ankur Mahindro, representing the complainant, said in a statement.

 

He added, "The accused, instead of being remorseful for the utterly disgusting act committed by him, has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim."

Mishra's counsel had told the court that the complainant was suffering from some disease related to prostate, which several 'kathak dancers' seem to suffer from.

"I (Mishra) am not the accused. There must be someone else. It seems she herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate, which several 'kathak dancers' seem to suffer from. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the urine could not reach to seat's front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain," senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, told the judge.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla disposed of the police application saying police can approach the magisterial court with its application afresh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
Mishra paid Rs 15K to Air India co-flier: Lawyers
Mishra paid Rs 15K to Air India co-flier: Lawyers
How Delhi cops nabbed AI 'peeing' incident accused
How Delhi cops nabbed AI 'peeing' incident accused
Delhi-NCR may witness cold wave from Jan 16-18: IMD
Delhi-NCR may witness cold wave from Jan 16-18: IMD
How researchers detected Joshimath sinking
How researchers detected Joshimath sinking
Engineer suspended for trying to touch Murmu's feet
Engineer suspended for trying to touch Murmu's feet
Bhambri-Myneni win Bangkok Open Challenger
Bhambri-Myneni win Bangkok Open Challenger
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Didn't intend to...: AI 'peeing' accused tells court

Didn't intend to...: AI 'peeing' accused tells court

AI peeing incident: Experts seek stricter punishment

AI peeing incident: Experts seek stricter punishment

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances